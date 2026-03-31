Aboitiz Renewables women employees join Gwapa Dabawenya Run

ABOITIZ Renewables, Inc., the renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), supported the participation of 15 women employees in the Gwapa Dabawenya Run as part of IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, joining a community event that celebrated women’s wellness, confidence and active living.

The event featured three race categories—the 5-kilometer Gwapa Dabawenya run, the 10-kilometer Mas Gwapa race, and the 21-kilometer Pinaka-Gwapa half marathon—allowing participants of different fitness levels to take part.

Through the participation of its women employees, Aboitiz Renewables joined a wider celebration of sisterhood, empowerment, and Dabawenya pride during Women’s Month. Their participation also reflected the importance of creating spaces where women can give time to their personal well-being, build self-confidence, and draw strength from shared experiences.

Rubynah Ai-ar Adlawan, Talent Optimization, Culture and Engagement Head at Aboitiz Renewables, said events like this help women prioritize wellness and build confidence through shared experiences.

“Joining events like this gives women a chance to gain confidence and draw strength from one another’s shared experience,” Adlawan said. “It also made our participation more meaningful to know that the company values women’s well-being not only in the workplace but also in spaces that support personal growth and community connection.”

For Aboitiz Renewables, supporting activities like the Gwapa Dabawenya Run forms part of its effort to create spaces where women can connect with others beyond the workplace and give importance to their personal well-being.

“We are proud to support activities like the Gwapa Dabawenya Run that celebrate the strength, resilience, and confidence of women in our communities. When women are given spaces to be seen, supported and empowered, communities become stronger as well,” said Noreen Vicencio, First Vice President and General Manager for Hydro Operations at Aboitiz Renewables.

Launched in 2024 with more than 2,000 participants, the Gwapa Run was designed to honor the distinct beauty, resilience and confidence of Dabawenyas while inspiring women to pursue fitness and well-being through running. PR