Aboitiz, Vietnam boost energy, food, infra ties

THE Aboitiz Group met with Vietnamese President To Lam during his state visit to the Philippines, underscoring the strong alignment between Vietnam’s development priorities and the Group’s investments in energy, food security, and infrastructure.

The discussions focused on opportunities to support Vietnam’s continued economic expansion and strengthen regional competitiveness, particularly in sectors where Aboitiz has established capabilities and a growing presence. President Lam also expressed support for deeper engagement between Vietnamese and Philippine businesses as both countries pursue shared development goals.

The meeting highlighted the increasingly important role of regional collaboration in strengthening economic resilience, improving supply chains, supporting growing populations, and expanding opportunities for trade, investment, and tourism between the Philippines and Vietnam.

“We believe the economic relationship between Vietnam and the Philippines has significant untapped potential, particularly in agriculture, food security, and sustainable development,” said Aboitiz Foods President and Chief Executive Officer Tristan Aboitiz. “We remain committed to supporting long-term cooperation, investment, and shared growth between our two countries.”

Aboitiz’s investments in Vietnam reflect its commitment to sectors that are central to the country’s long-term development agenda.

Through Aboitiz Foods, the Group operates a US$45-million feed mill in Long An Province, equipped with modern facilities capable of producing 300,000 metric tons of animal nutrition feed annually.

In the energy sector, AboitizPower made its first major international investment through the acquisition of a 25 percent stake in Van Phong Power Company Limited, which owns an operational 1,320 megawatt high-efficiency, low-emission coal-fired power plant in Khánh Hòa Province. It is currently undergoing the mandatory process of securing government approval.

“We are keen to continue investing in Vietnam’s power sector. This will span both more coal power investments, gas, and especially renewable energy as your country continues to require more energy generation given the demand for growth,” said AboitizPower Chief Financial Officer Sandro Aboitiz.

Beyond energy and food security, Aboitiz InfraCapital is helping strengthen connectivity between the Philippines and Vietnam by expanding direct air links between Cebu and key Vietnamese cities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, through the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Aboitiz’s investments in Vietnam reflect its commitment to sectors that are central to the country’s long-term development agenda.

Through Aboitiz Foods, the Group operates a US$45-million feed mill in Long An Province, equipped with modern facilities capable of producing 300,000 metric tons of animal nutrition feed annually.

In the energy sector, AboitizPower made its first major international investment through the acquisition of a 25 percent stake in Van Phong Power Company Limited, which owns an operational 1,320 megawatt high-efficiency, low-emission coal-fired power plant in Khánh Hòa Province. It is currently undergoing the mandatory process of securing government approval.

“We are keen to continue investing in Vietnam’s power sector. This will span both more coal power investments, gas, and especially renewable energy as your country continues to require more energy generation given the demand for growth,” said AboitizPower Chief Financial Officer Sandro Aboitiz.

Beyond energy and food security, Aboitiz InfraCapital is helping strengthen connectivity between the Philippines and Vietnam by expanding direct air links between Cebu and key Vietnamese cities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, through the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

“We hope to deepen partnerships with Vietnamese travel and tour enterprises so that we can bring more Vietnamese travelers into Cebu, Bohol, and Northern Mindanao and likewise more Filipino travelers into Vietnam,” said Aboitiz InfraCapital President and CEO Cosette Canilao.

Through its investments in strategic industries, Aboitiz is advancing opportunities for sustainable growth and shared prosperity in the Philippines and beyond. PR