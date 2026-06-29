AboitizPower expands education support in Maco and Nasipit

FOR many students, a notebook, a pen, or a freshly prepared classroom may seem like simple things. But for young learners striving to build their future, these can make a meaningful difference in their confidence, motivation, and ability to learn.

Recognizing the important role that education plays in shaping stronger communities, AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Marine Inc. (TMI) power barges, recently supported schools in Nasipit, Agusan del Norte, and Maco, Davao de Oro.

In Nasipit, Agusan del Norte, TMI volunteers donated school supplies to young learners at Mateo B. Abao Central Elementary School (MACES) as part of the school’s Continuous Improvement (CI) Project, Children At Risk in Reading (CARR).

The initiative supports learners who need additional help developing their reading skills, providing essential learning tools to build confidence and strengthen literacy.

For Aira Rose Cabaron, MACES Aral Coordinator and Continuous Improvement Team Leader, the donation goes beyond just school supplies.

"We are deeply grateful for AboitizPower’s unwavering support. Their partnership in our Children At Risk in Reading (CARR) project is a testament to their commitment to our community, ensuring that our learners have the resources they need to thrive and succeed," Cabaron said.

"It takes a community to raise a child. The spirit of bayanihan is woven into our culture, and supporting our host community is central to who we are," said Engr. Jerome Luchavez, TMI Nasipit Senior Manager for Operations and Maintenance.

Meanwhile, in Maco, Davao de Oro, TMI volunteers joined Brigada Eskwela activities at Maco Heights Central Elementary School, helping prepare the campus for the school opening. Employee volunteers repainted facilities, repaired electrical wiring and sinks, and cleaned school grounds to help create a safer, more welcoming, and conducive learning environment for students and teachers. School Principal III Dr. Felvic B. Pernito expressed appreciation for the initiative and its positive impact on the school community.

“TMI’s generosity and commitment have helped create a more inspiring, safe, and learner-friendly environment as we prepare for School Year 2026–2027. The partnership reflects the true spirit of bayanihan, empowering our school community to provide better learning opportunities for every child,” said Dr. Pernito.

"We believe in the power of education as the foundation for growth, which is why we continue to empower our schools, generate a positive impact in our communities, and boost the learning experience for every child," said Engr: Benedicto Dejan Jr., TMI Maco Senior Manager for Operations and Maintenance.

Beyond supporting schools through volunteerism and learning initiatives, TMI continues to invest in the long-term development of its host communities through scholarship programs that help young people pursue higher education. To date, TMI has helped to produce 13 college scholar graduates, helping open pathways to greater opportunities for local youth.

As TMI continues to provide ancillary services that help stabilize the Mindanao grid through its two 100 MW oil-fired power barges in Maco and Nasipit, it remains equally committed to helping energize communities by supporting the next generation of learners, leaders, and changemakers. PR