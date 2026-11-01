ABS-CBN, BMSG, XOXO partner for Asia Pop Girl Fest 2027

The partnership brings together the companies’ experience in artist development, music production, and entertainment, with BINI, HANA, and 4EVE showcasing the talent emerging from their respective markets.

“ASIA POP GIRL FEST 2027” opens with two shows on January 22 and 23 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Chiba, Japan. It then heads to BITEC LIVE in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 13, before concluding at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, on February 19.

For ABS-CBN, the collaboration provides another international platform for Filipino music through BINI. The Philippine content company produces entertainment across television, film, digital platforms, and music, and develops homegrown artists for local and international audiences. Dubbed the nation’s girl group, the eight-member BINI debuted in Coachella this year and is now on its second world tour called “Signals.”

Tokyo-based BMSG brings its experience in artist management, music production, and creative development. Its roster includes BE:FIRST and HANA, the seven-member girl group that debuted in April 2025 and already scored four No. 1 hits on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, including the single “ROSE.”

Thailand’s XOXO Entertainment focuses on T-pop and artist development. Launched in 2020, the label introduced the seven-member 4EVE that same year and has supported the group’s growth at home and its expansion into international markets via festivals and their English album “Glow.”

Through “ASIA POP GIRL FEST 2027,” the three companies are creating opportunities for fans to discover artists from neighboring countries—building connections across Asian music communities and helping their artists reach further. PR