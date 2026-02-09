ABS-CBN celebrates growing viewership

WITH growing viewers tuning in to Kapamilya Channel sa ALLTV2, ABS-CBN marked a milestone moment with the “ASAP Presents All2gether Kapamilya: A Grand Pasasalamat” special episode, thanking its viewers and partners last Sunday (Feb. 1).

The musical event featured cast members from ABS-CBN shows like “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” “ROJA,” “What Lies Beneath,” and “It’s Showtime,” which started airing on ALLTV2 last month and continue to be a hit as more and more audiences tune in to the channel to enjoy their favorite Kapamilya shows.

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” star Coco Martin expressed his gratitude to viewers and partners who continuously support ABS-CBN’s mission to showcase Filipino stories.

“Maraming pagkakataon na punong-puno ng pagsubok ang ABS-CBN. Maraming pagkakataon na iinisip namin kung makakayanan pa ba namin ito? Pero dahil sa aming mga Kapamilya at sa aming partners, patuloy kaming lumalaban, bumabangon, at ipagpapatuloy namin itaguyod ito para makapagbigay saya at inspirasyon para sa lahat ng Pilipino,” the Primetime King said.

Moreover, ABS-CBN’s upcoming shows, such as Kathryn Bernardo and James Reid’s “Someone, Someday” and Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino’s “The Alibi: Ang Buong Katotohanan,” were teased as new Kapamilya offerings that will air on ALLTV2 this year.

The special episode of "ASAP" also featured the New Gen Phenomenal Loveteam, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, and their upcoming Star Cinema film reunion this 2026.

"ASAP" is now airing on Kapamilya Channel sa ALLTV2. Turn on your digital black box, press the scan button on the remote control, and look for ALLTV2.

Don’t miss the second part of “ASAP Presents All2gether Kapamilya: A Grand Pasasalamat” this Feb. 8 (Sunday), 11:55am on Kapamilya Channel sa ALLTV2, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWant, and TFC.

For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and Tiktok or visit corporate.abs-cbn.com/newsroom. PR