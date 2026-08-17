ABS-CBN Corp. H1 revenues hit ₱6.88B

ABS-CBN Corporation’s Content Production and Distribution business generated ₱5.76 billion in revenue for the first half of 2026, 9% lower than the same period last year. Setting aside

political advertising and one-off items in both years, the segment’s recurring net loss showed a 1% improvement, and its recurring EBITDA was 2% higher than the same period last year.

Advertising revenue was lower due to the presence of election-related advertising in 2025. In addition, global developments this year have had a negative impact on consumer

sentiment and the domestic economy.

There were also fewer movies and major events in the first half of 2026 compared to same period last year, when revenues were boosted by BINI’s sold-out concert at the Philippine Arena and the strong performance of the movie “My Love Will Make You Disappear”. Part of the decline was covered by higher consumer sales and by growth in international syndication and co-productions.

Star Cinema released “Tayo Sa Wakas” in May, and BINI’s world tour kicked off in June following the group’s strong showing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

The tour runs through the second half, and the rest of the film and live events slate is still to come. Revenues are expected to improve over the balance of the year.

At the group level, consolidated revenue totaled ₱6.88 billion, 17% below the same period last year, with Cable TV and Broadband accounting for most of the drop. Consolidated operating expenses improved by 5%, or ₱482 million, to ₱8.46 billion. Consolidated net loss was ₱1.83 billion versus ₱852 million last year. PR