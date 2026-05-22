ABS-CBN expands global digital reach, launches “Together Forever” campaign

FILIPINOS all over the world can rid themselves of homesickness by connecting with their loved ones at home while enjoying their favorite ABS-CBN shows online, through Kapamilya Online Live or iWant, which are easily accessible for streaming 24/7.

To celebrate Kapamilyas’ unwavering support for ABS-CBN’s shows and stars, the company recently launched the “Together Forever” campaign with a heartwarming video that features stories of how overseas Filipino workers are able to bond with their loved ones in the Philippines by watching their favorite shows together, whether on the go or in the comfort of their homes, on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and the iWant app.

Kapamilya Online Live is ABS-CBN’s livestreaming service that is available on ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube, the most-subscribed media and entertainment channel in Southeast Asia with 54.8 million subscribers. It offers an elevated viewing experience with free streaming on mobile and connected TVs of ABS-CBN’s currently airing programs and well-loved classics, with video-on-demand to allow viewers to enjoy replays.

Some of the programs available on Kapamilya Online Live are the hit primetime series “Blood vs Duty,” and “The Alibi,” noontime show “It’s Showtime,” news telecast “TV Patrol,” and fan-favorite weekend game shows “Kapamilya Deal or No Deal” hosted by Luis Manzano and “Everybody, Sing!” hosted by Vice Ganda.

Viewers will also be able to watch soon on Kapamilya Online Live the highly anticipated primetime action series “Coco Martin’s Sigabo,” starring Coco Martin and Julia Montes.

Kapamilyas are also able to interact real-time with viewers from other parts of the world through the live chat box as they watch the shows together.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN’s streaming platform, iWant, offers the biggest library of Filipino feels. Apart from housing ABS-CBN’s live programming and full episodes of its primetime shows, iWant also offers beloved teleseryes, blockbuster movies, and a roster of new iWant Originals, including some exciting microdramas.

Its most recent titles include “The Secrets of Hotel 88” which streams seven days ahead of TV and microdrama “The Chambermaid’s Daughter.” Upcoming titles include Originals like “Miss Behave” and “Nurse the Dead,” iWant’s first LA-based production.

ABS-CBN, the country’s biggest content provider, continues to strengthen its digital presence to reach more audiences in different parts of the world.

Enjoy watching Kapamilya Online Live and subscribe to the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel. Download iWant, the streaming platform with the largest collection of Filipino feels, on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Viewers can also stream via iwant.ph.