ABS-CBN expands globally as PPop gains int’l momentum

LOS ANGELES, CA — At a defining moment for Filipino music globally, ABS-CBN announces a joint venture between ABS-CBN Music and ABS-CBN Global, bringing together ABS-CBN Music International (AMI) — a strategic expansion designed to bring Filipino talent from across the globe to the world stage while connecting global talent back to the Philippines.

The launch follows the breakout success of culturally-defining pop supergroup, BINI, whose highly anticipated and watched debut at Coachella this year captured international attention and signaled a new era for Filipino music in the global mainstream.

“We’re just grateful to be part of this family, of this movement,” expressed by BINI’s leader, Jhoanna Robles. Looking towards the future of Filipino music on the global stage, she added, “We hope we are able to open more doors, for more Filipino artists, for our music, and for our stories to be seen and heard all around the world.”

For decades, ABS-CBN has been a leading force in Philippine media and entertainment, helping shape generations of artists through labels such as Star Music, Star Pop, and Tarsier Records. With AMI, the company takes a step forward – bringing that experience into the global arena and continuing to learn, collaborate, and grow alongside the international music community.

ABS-CBN Music International is a collaboration between ABS-CBN Music and ABS-CBN Global, built on a dual mission: to elevate Filipino music onto the world stage and to discover and amplify global talent within the Filipino cultural space. Leveraging ABS-CBN’s international footprint, AMI aims to create a cross-border pipeline of artists, content, and audiences.

“Filipino music is no longer emerging — it’s here,” said Jun del Rosario, head of ABS-CBN Global. “AMI allows us to scale that momentum, connecting our artists to global audiences while bringing diverse voices into the Filipino experience.”

“We’re building a platform where Filipino artists can stand alongside the best in the world,” added Roxy Liquigan, head of ABS-CBN Music. “This is about visibility, collaboration, and cultural impact at a global level.”

ABS-CBN Music International introduces its first wave of artists, including JMKO and Acoya, as part of its efforts to spotlight Filipino talent from across the globe—alongside a broader roster of artists under ABS-CBN Music, including BINI, BGYO, Maki, Maymay Entrata and more—bringing their music to wider audiences while reconnecting them with listeners in the Philippines.

Backed by decades of storytelling and a strong connection to Filipino communities worldwide, ABS-CBN Music International hopes to help bridge Filipino talent from across the globe – bringing their music to international audiences while creating new pathways for Filipino artists abroad to be discovered. PR