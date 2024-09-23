ABS-CBN honored as one of PH top video entertainment brands

ABS-CBN was honored as one of the top video entertainment brands in the country, emerging as the only Philippine media company that won in the category at the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Philippine Brands awarding ceremony.

The company was cited for being ‘the most salient brand in the Philippines despite the absence of a free TV channel’ in the same category. The award-giving body added that ABS-CBN’s contents transitioning to online channels allowed the Philippine media and entertainment company to remain accessible and be watched on demand anytime, across devices, anywhere.

Kantar BrandZ is an annual report, which brings industry-leading brand valuations, along with research from the world’s most extensive brand equity: over 4 million consumer interviews covering 21,000 brands across 532 categories in 54 markets. It is the world’s largest, consumer-focused source of brand equity insight, which also powers the company’s brand evaluation methodology.

The Philippine BrandZ PH report this year awarded the most valuable Philippine brands from the following sectors: Payment Networks, Dairy, Video Entertainment, and Fast Food. Brands are ranked based on Demand Power index, which is a measure of consumer demand for brand, which can predict the brand’s volume share, based purely on perceptions.

