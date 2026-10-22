ABS-CBN Music named Filipino Music Awards 2026's Music Company of the Year

ABS-CBN Music was named Music Company of the Year at the Filipino Music Awards 2026, with Kapamilya artists BINI, Maki, and Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid also taking home top honors.

Regine received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her enduring contribution to Philippine music, honoring the OPM icon’s celebrated body of work and lasting legacy across decades.

BINI emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners, taking home two grand awards, Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year for their “Signals World Tour.” The recognition reflects the nation’s girl group’s growing global impact as they continue to bring Filipino music to audiences beyond the Philippines through milestones such as their Coachella and Summer Sonic debuts, their recording of “A Parallel World” for the film “Forgotten Island,” and their ongoing world tour.

Maki, meanwhile, received Album of the Year for “KOLORCOASTER,” his 10-track record released under Tarsier Records featuring the hits “Dilaw,” “kahel na langit,” and “Namumula.”

ABS-CBN’s Music Company of the Year legacy recognition highlights its continued support for Filipino music and artists, as well as its role in creating opportunities for OPM to reach audiences in the Philippines and abroad through its music arm, ABS-CBN Music.

Now on its second edition, the Filipino Music Awards 2026 celebrates creativity and excellence while honoring artists and institutions that contribute to the growth and evolution of OPM. The awards were presented by AGC Power Holdings Corp., in cooperation with One MEGA Group Inc., MEGA Global Group Inc., Modern Media Group Inc., and DigistarPH Inc. PR