ABS-CBN nabs major wins at first-ever FAMAS Broadcast Awards

ABS-CBN bagged multiple awards, including top honors for Coco Martin, Vice Ganda, and the Charo Santos-Concio-led anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” at the first-ever Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Broadcast Awards.

The top-rating action series, “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” took home the Best Series and Best Screenplay (Series and Anthology) honors, while its lead star, Coco Martin, was named Best Director (Series and Anthology). Veteran actor and director Joel Lamangan was also named Best Supporting Performer (Series and Anthology) for his compelling role as Roda in the same program.

The popular noontime show, “It’s Showtime,” was recognized as Best Variety Show, while its vivacious host, Vice Ganda, was hailed as Best Host for Entertainment.

The longest-running drama anthology series in the Philippines, “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” hosted by Charo Santos-Concio, was named Best Anthology.

The ABS-CBN News program “The World Tonight,” hosted by veteran broadcast journalist Tony Velasquez, was recognized as Best News Program.

Meanwhile, content creator and “Love Is Never Gone” lead star Ivana Alawi received the Best Public Service Show and Best Host for Public Service honors.

The FAMAS Broadcast Awards recognizes, celebrates, and promotes excellence across broadcasting and new media platforms.

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