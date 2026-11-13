ABS-CBN ready to discuss MTRCB complaints vs PBB Collab 3.0

ABS-CBN is ready to participate in discussions with the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) following the agency's receipt of more than 100 complaints concerning certain scenes and interactions in recent episodes of “Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Collab 3.0.”

In a statement dated November 12, the MTRCB said it is looking into the scenes and interactions flagged by viewers over the past few days. The Board added that it would discuss the viewers' concerns with the show's production team as part of its review.

While the review is underway, the MTRCB reminded PBB management to exercise greater care in ensuring that every episode complies with the guidelines for the reality show's assigned age rating.

In response, ABS-CBN said it has not received any formal notice from the MTRCB regarding the complaints but is prepared to engage in discussions with the Board should it be called upon.

The network emphasized that “PBB” has always promoted positive values and respect for others, with Big Brother, or Kuya, guiding housemates as they reflect on their actions and learn from their experiences.

ABS-CBN also stressed that the welfare and well-being of its housemates remain its top priority and reiterated its commitment to responsible self-regulation.

PBB Collab 3.0

“PBB Collab 3.0” premiered on October 24, 2026, marking the third installment of the collaboration between ABS-CBN and GMA Network. The latest edition introduced 16 housemates, combining celebrities, content creators, and ordinary individuals.

The Kapuso housemates are Anthony Constantino, Bela Arcal, Ethan Benares, Lans Nagal, Mikee Quintos, Nicole Fortuna, Raheel Bhyria, and Winwyn Marquez.

Representing the Kapamilya side are Calix Esguerra, Cianne Dominguez, Gehlee Dangca, Jeo Ong, Nathan Garcia, Primo Alterado, Robbie Jaworski, and Shea Valerio.

The latest edition followed the success of the previous collaboration seasons. Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca emerged as the Big Winner duo of the inaugural Celebrity Collab Edition, while Caprice Cayetano and Lella Ford were named the Kapuso and Kapamilya Big Winners of Collab Edition 2.0 in February 2026. PR