ABS-CBN releases 2024 offerings

ABS-CBN, with its entertainment content powerhouse ABS-CBN Studios, revealed its 2024 offerings at the “Forever Grateful: ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2023.”

After its massive success worldwide via Prime Video, "Linlang," starring Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, and JM De Guzman, will soon air the teleserye version of the series with its never-before-seen scenes.

The KimPau fever continues as the pair reunites in the Philippine adaptation of Korean hit series “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim,” which will be produced by ABS-CBN and Viu.

Meanwhile, the Philippine remake of another K-drama "It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” will be headlined by Anne Curtis, Carlo Aquino, and Joshua Garcia. The series marks Anne’s teleserye comeback after ten years.

Queen of Primetime Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo will have her major comeback as she stars with award-winning actors Arjo Atayde and John Arcilla in “The Bagman,” produced by ABS-CBN International Productions, Dreamscape Entertainment, Nathan Studios, and Rein Entertainment.

Kapamilya heartthrob Piolo Pascual will star in the drama-action series “Pamilya Sagrado,” alongside rising young stars Kyle Echarri and Grae Fernandez.

The wait is over for Kapamilya viewers as beloved reality series “Pinoy Big Brother” and “The Voice” are set to return for its new season. “PBB” will be hosted by Bianca Gonzales, Enchong Dee, Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, and Kim Chiu.

