ABS-CBN releases first glimpse of CocoJul in 'Sigabo'

ABS-CBN delighted fans after dropping behind-the-scenes of Coco Martin and Julia Montes’ fresh looks as their highly anticipated primetime series “Sigabo” nears its premiere on March 16, 2026.

The first look shots of the two in character quickly spread on social media that showed Coco and Julia both wearing leather jackets and smiling from ear-to-ear. Coco had a gun clutched to his pocket as he sported a new look with long hair and Julia was riding a sports car.

During the series’ story conference, Coco said that he is thrilled to offer a fresh story with different missions each week that will feature an exciting mix of action, comedy, and romance alongside a star-studded cast.

“Pinaghandaan ko dito ‘yung creative. Sinigurado namin na iba at bago ‘yung kwento. Para bago naman ‘yung maihahain natin sa mga manonood. Sa ‘Batang Quiapo,’ pinalibutan ko talaga ‘yan ng dramatic and veteran actors. Ngayon ibang kombinasyon naman. Gusto ko papalibutan ko dito ‘yung mga comedian na actor,” shared the Primetime King.

Julia also shared the same excitement and particularly noted how proud she is of Coco for developing his own original series concept from scratch.

“I’m proud to be part of the show. Excited ako and looking forward sa mangyayaring journey ng bawat isa dito sa show,” said Julia.

She continued, “Very proud ako kay Coco kasi this time, ito talaga ang dream ko for him. Original na ‘yung story niya na maaangkin niyang kanya talaga.”

Don’t miss the exciting adventures in “Sigabo,” premiering on March 16 (Monday) at 8 PM on Kapamilya Channel sa ALLTV2, A2Z, iWant, and Kapamilya Online Live. Viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV. PR