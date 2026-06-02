ABS-CBN reports P3.33B in Q1 consolidated revenues

ABS-CBN Corporation’s Content Production and Distribution business generated ₱2.76 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2026, 13% lower than the same period last year.

Advertising revenue was lower due to the presence of election-related advertising during the 1st quarter of 2025 and in line with the overall decline in the industry’s advertising expenditure versus the same period last year. In addition, global developments this year have had a negative impact on consumer sentiment and the domestic economy. The absence of movies and major events during the 1st quarter of 2026 also resulted in weaker overall revenue performance versus last year. 1st quarter revenues in 2025 were boosted by BINI’s sold-out concert at the Philippine Arena, and the strong performance of the movie “My Love Will Make You Disappear”.

Revenues for the balance of year are expected to improve significantly. Coco Martin is expected to return to primetime in June. Star Cinema’s first movie for the year “Tayo Sa Wakas” is expected to be released in May, while BINI’s world tour is expected to kick off in June following their strong showing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

Operating expenses decreased 5% to ₱160 million and are expected to remain under control. Cuts to general and administrative expenses and employee costs accounted for ₱136 million of the reduction.

At the group level, consolidated revenue totaled ₱3.33 billion, 21% below same period last year, with the Cable TV and Broadband accounting for most of the drop. Consolidated operating expenses improved by 12%, or ₱568 million, to ₱4.06 billion. The Group’s consolidated net loss for the quarter was ₱813 million. PR