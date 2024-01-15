ABS-CBN searches for the next Gen Z stars in ‘Zoomers’

THE new year brings fresh faces to audiences this 2024 as ABS-CBN gives opportunities for a new set of Gen Z stars to rise in "Zoomers," which will air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TFC, and TV5 starting on Monday, January 15.

In "Zoomers," ABS-CBN Star Magic and TV production head Laurenti Dyogi, who is known as a star maker and former juror in the well-loved artist search "Star Circle Quest," blockbuster film director Theodore Boborol, and "He's Into Her" director Chad Vidanes will scrutinize and challenge the teen stars vying for the roles of ABS-CBN's newest youth-oriented series.

Direk Lauren, meanwhile, explained the purpose of the audition and his basis in determining the artists who will get the roles of ABS-CBN's newest series, "Ang importante sa atin is makuha yung authentic. Sana yung persona at essence nung karakter at nung tao magmatch."

Taking the challenge to get the roles of "Zoomer's" lead cast Jiggs, Hope, Kokoy, Atom, and Tania are teen stars Harvey Bautista, Criza Taa, Analain Salvador, Ashton Salvador, and Luke Alford.

Also joining them to try and take a shot at stardom are Star Magic artists Ralph De Leon, Krystl Ball, Erika Davis, Luis Vera Perez, Kei Kurosawa, Hadiyah Santos, Redd Arcega, Noelle Martinex, Reich Alim, plus ex- Dream Chaser Jay-R Albino, Matthew Cruz, and Omar Udin.

For five episodes, see who among them will get the chance to lead ABS-CBN's newest youth-oriented series focused on the issues of the Gen Zs, which will air on the same slot starting this January 22.

Don't miss out on the newest offering of ABS-CBN this 2024, and catch the daily episodes of "Zoomers" after "Senior High" on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TFC, and TV5 starting on Monday, January 15. Viewers can also stream its full episodes on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel. PR