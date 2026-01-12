ABS-CBN teases exciting 2026 lineup headlined by top Kapamilya stars

ABS-CBN unveiled its lineup of fresh and returning programs for 2026, which is a mix of romance, action, drama, and reality competitions—top-billed by some of its biggest and brightest stars.

Asia’s superstar Kathryn Bernardo returns to the small screen in the romance-mystery “Someone, Someday,” alongside James Reid and Maja Salvador.

Joshua Garcia and Ivana Alawi, meanwhile, star in the romance-drama “Love is Never Gone” —the first Filipino TV series shot in scenic Morocco.

Stay tuned as Kapamilya action stars Richard Gutierrez and Gerald Anderson team up for an exhilarating new action-packed series.

ABS-CBN former president and award-winning host and actress Charo Santos-Concio returns as host of the beloved drama anthology, “Maalaala Mo Kaya” (MMK), which promises new heartwarming Filipino stories that tug at heartstrings and bring inspiration.

Luis Manzano is also back to host two returning game shows, the exciting “Kapamilya, Deal or No Deal” and the time-pressure competition “Minute To Win It,” which promises all-new games and challenges.

Aside from the heart-stopping new twists in “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” “Roja,” and “What Lies Beneath,” viewers should also look forward to more game-winning moments in “It’s Showtime” and “Rainbow Rumble,” and new performance-level impersonations in “Your Face Sounds Familiar.”

“ASAP,” meanwhile, will turn up the heat as it promises the best musical experiences for the new generation.

iWant also treats viewers to bite-sized stories as it gears up to launch microdramas on its platform.

Catch ABS-CBN’s programs on Kapamilya Channel on ALLTV2 and cable, ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube Channel, and iWant. ABS-CBN’s prime programs continue to air on A2Z, with select shows airing on Netflix and Prime Video PH. “It’s Showtime” and “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab 2.0,” meanwhile, remain available on GMA.

For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, or visit corporate.abs-cbn.com/newsroom. PR