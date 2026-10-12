ABS-CBN, TV5 partner as co-producers of “ASAP XP"

SUNDAY viewing gets more exciting as “ASAP XP” also airs on TV5 starting October 18. More viewers will be able to watch the biggest stars and weekly concert experience every Sunday.

The announcement was made during a ceremonial signing at today’s “ASAP XP” event in Pampanga, sealing the co-production agreement between ABS-CBN and TV5 for “ASAP XP.”

ABS-CBN was represented by chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, chief operating officer Cory Vidanes, and chief partnership officer Bobby Barreiro. TV5 was represented by chairman Manuel Pangilinan, MediaQuest president and CEO Victorico Vargas, and TV5 officer-in-charge Chaye Cabal-Revilla.

Viewers can look forward to the performances of their favorite Kapamilya stars, with TV5 STAR WORX artists also joining the line-up for the show’s weekly concert experience.

Also present to celebrate the partnership were Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual, Erik Santos, Darren Espanto, Alexa Ilacad, Robi Domingo, Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan with Dylan Menor, and Carmela Lorzano, Selina Griffin, and Nico Matugas representing TV5’s STAR WORX.

Viewers can catch “ASAP XP” on TV5 every Sunday simultaneously with its airing on ALLTV2, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook, iWant and TFC.

For more than three decades, “ASAP” has brought Filipino audiences together every Sunday through live musical performances, dance numbers, and collaborations featuring some of the country’s biggest stars and rising artists. PR