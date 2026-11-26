OVER a hundred of the country’s brightest stars and world-class performers, led by the Unkabogable Phenomenal Box Office Superstar Vice Ganda, Asia’s Superstar Kathryn Bernardo, Grammy-nominated P-Pop group BINI, and Primetime King Coco Martin, will come together on December 1 (Tuesday) for ABS-CBN Studios and TV5 Entertainment’s first Christmas special together.

The star-studded “Share the Blessing Ngayong Pasko: The 2026 Christmas Special” brings together Vice, Kathryn, Coco, and Kapamilya artists, along with Kapatid stars led by heartthrob Dylan Menor in one night. The show will also feature P-pop group BINI and Carmelle, the first Eurovision Song Contest Asia winner.

Ticket-holders can also look forward to world-class performances courtesy of “ASAP XP” mainstays, led by Gary Valenciano, Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, and Martin Nievera, among others.

Joining them at the one-night-only Christmas concert are some of the country’s biggest stars, including phenomenal love teams like Alexa Ilacad and Gelo Rivera, Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra, Janine Gutierrez and Jericho Rosales, Julia Baretto and Joshua Garcia, Kai Montinola and Kyle Echarri, and Jolina Magdangal and Marvin Agustin to name a few, and the cast of ABS-CBN and TV5’s current and upcoming programs, like “Coco Martin’s Sigabo,” led by Coco and Julia Montes, and “Incognito,” led by Daniel Padilla.

Also performing live are sought-after heartthrobs Piolo Pascual, Donny Pangilinan, Inigo Pascual, Cedrick Juan, and Gerald Anderson, plus more treats from leading ladies Belle Mariano, Jane de Leon, Yassi Pressman, Charlie Dizon, Kaila Estrada, Sue Ramirez, Jane Oineza, Bianca de Vera, and Maris Racal, among others.

Viewers can also look forward to the singing of ABS-CBN Studios’ Christmas ID 2026, “Share the Blessing Ngayong Pasko,” and TV5’s Christmas ID, “Tara sa Paskong Kapatid.”

More Kapamilya and Kapatid stars will join the celebration, with production numbers from Star Magic and Star Worx artists.

The December 1 show starts at 5 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. General admission tickets start at ₱1,000 and are available through TicketNet.

For other updates, follow @ABSCBNPR on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit corporate.abs-cbn.com/newsroom. PR