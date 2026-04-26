ABS-CBN's content revenues hit P12.59B, narrows losses in 2025

ABS-CBN Corporation’s Content Production and Distribution business grew revenue by 5% to ₱12.59 billion in 2025, while its recurring net loss narrowed by 11% to ₱2.54 billion.

Advertising revenue rose by ₱421 million, helped by election spending and primetime hits like “Batang Quiapo,” “Incognito,” “Saving Grace,” and “TV Patrol.” Consumer revenue grew 4% to ₱5.46 billion from ₱5.24 billion, with film, music, and live events all helping. BINI’s World Tour, which started with a sold-out show at the Philippine Arena, ran through 14 cities including Dubai, London, Vancouver, Toronto, and ten US cities.

Costs came down even as the company staged more concerts and events. Operating expenses in the segment fell 9%, or ₱1.43 billion, with general and administrative expenses and employee costs cut by a combined ₱653 million. On a recurring basis, the segment’s net loss of ₱2.54 billion was ₱318 million lower than in 2024. Including one-time items — a net non-recurring loss of ₱1.40 billion in 2025 stemming from the sale of property — the reported net loss was ₱3.94 billion.

Star Cinema had the three highest-grossing Filipino films of the year. “Call Me Mother” topped the list with ₱389 million in worldwide gross, followed by “Meet, Greet and Bye” at ₱305 million and “My Love Will Make You Disappear” at ₱174 million. “Sosyal Climbers,” the studio’s first Netflix original, topped the Netflix Philippines chart and spent two weeks in Netflix’s global top 10 for non-English films.

The digital business was the segment’s strongest performer. Direct-to-consumer revenue hit an all-time high of ₱1.03 billion. Direct ad sales reached a record ₱842 million, up 23% from ₱685 million in 2024. The ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel posted 12 billion views and remained the top entertainment channel in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. iWant was relaunched in July under the “Home of Filipino Feels” banner with new originals MMK, Ghosting, and Love at First Spike, growing local subscribers by 19% from a year earlier and winning Best Online Advertising Campaign at the Global Entertainment Awards. Facebook revenue came in at ₱213 million.

On the news side, Halalan 2025 was among the year’s most-watched election specials. TV Patrol kept its primetime following, and YouTube and iWant originals like SOCO drew strong audiences.

ABS-CBN Global staged 29 international events in 2025. The biggest were the ASAP Natin ‘To 30th anniversary shows in Birmingham, England and Vancouver, Canada. The back-to-back Vancouver shows drew over 13,000 fans for a record-high turnout. New shows in Melbourne, Stuttgart, Paris, Taiwan, and Vallejo brought in over 50,000 first-time attendees. TFC viewership among Filipino seafarers and Middle East multi-unit dwellings rose about 7% to 131,000 from 122,000.

At the group level, ABS-CBN’s recurring consolidated net loss improved by ₱588 million, or 13%, from a year earlier. Including one-time items, the reported net loss narrowed by 23% to ₱4.72 billion from ₱6.09 billion. Consolidated revenue was down 9% to ₱15.85 billion as a 39% drop in Cable TV and Broadband revenue to ₱3.27 billion offset the gains in Content. Across the group, cost cuts brought consolidated operating expenses down 18%, or ₱4.50 billion, to ₱20.48 billion.

The Cable TV and Broadband business also improved on a recurring basis. Net loss narrowed by 17%, or ₱270 million, to ₱1.34 billion. Including one-time items, the reported net loss fell 82% to ₱776 million, helped by ₱3.04 billion in cost reductions. PR