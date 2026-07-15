ABS-CBN's YouTube channel hits 55M subscribers

ABS-CBN continues to connect with more Filipinos online as ABS-CBN Entertainment hit 55 million subscribers to remain Southeast Asia’s most subscribed media and entertainment YouTube channel.

As of July 3, the YouTube channel has accumulated 76 billion lifetime views based on Tubular and YouTube Analytics data.

The ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel offers a vast library of content from full episodes of currently airing programs and well-loved classics, to highlights and exclusive videos.

It also houses the livestream service, Kapamilya Online Live, where Filipinos worldwide are able to enjoy 24/7 livestreaming of the latest episodes of current ABS-CBN programs and classic shows.

Among those available on the YouTube channel are currently airing primetime shows “Coco Martin’s Sigabo,” “Blood vs Duty,” and “The Alibi: Ang Buong Katotohanan,” fan favorites “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP XP,” the nightly newscast “TV Patrol,” and weekend game shows “Kapamilya Deal or No Deal” and “Everybody Sing.”

ABS-CBN Entertainment’s latest offerings also include online exclusives such as the celebrity podcast “Hot Takes” and Bisaya talk show “Kuan on One” hosted by Melai Cantiveros. ABS-CBN’s first-ever music docu-reality show on YouTube, “The Next Big Band,” was also launched on the YouTube channel earlier this year.

ABS-CBN continues to make its programs available worldwide through content on YouTube that inspires, informs, and entertains as part of its commitment to stay connected to more audiences around the world.