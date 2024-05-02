ABTC: Rabies deaths decrease in Davao City

A REPRESENTATIVE from the Animal Bite and Treatment Centers (ABTCs) said that the number of rabies deaths has decreased from 13 in 2022 to four in 2023.

Dr. Annaliza Malubay, medical officer of ABTCs, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, May 2, 2024, at the City Mayor's Office, that the decrease is attributed to the strengthened information on the anti-rabies vaccination of the center.

“Effective ang atoang awareness, effective atoang vaccination…kay naa man gyud tay vaccine, dapat wala nay mamatay kay naa tay vaccine (Our awareness [campaign] is effective, our vaccination is effective…because we have vaccine, there should be no more mortality caused by rabies),” Dr. Malubay said.

Of the four deaths, Malubay expressed that these were usually ages 35 to 68 years old and male. She added that most of them were bitten by dogs and did not receive any vaccination or were not able to complete the three doses.

Malubay attributed their death to being overconfident and thinking that it would not lead to death. She shared the two ways of contracting rabies: bite and non-bites; non-bite refers to scratches and an open wound licked by a pet infected by rabies.

Malubay expressed that for 2024, their goal is to have zero mortality caused by rabies, adding that in order to achieve this goal, pet owners must vaccinate their pets with an anti-rabies vaccine. She said prevention against death caused by rabies must start with the pet owners. If every pet were vaccinated the World Health Organization’s (WHO) goal of zero human rabies death by 2030 would be achievable.



