Abueva slapped with P100K fine; apologizes to Gallent, Tautuaa for misconduct

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial fined Magnolia's Calvin Abueva P100,000 for making a mocking gesture at San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent during Game 2 of the two-team's Commissioner's Cup best-of-seven Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Under the league rules, "any person who offends the dignity of any person on account of 'physical disability' shall be subject to a fine not lower than P 100,000."

The incident happened 9:52 into the fourth quarter. In full view of the public, Abueva made a gesture mocking Gallent's physical disability.

The Magnolia forward told the commissioner that he had already apologized to Gallent later that night, which in turn the San Miguel Beer coach accepted.

Abueva appeared today at the PBA Commissioner after he and SMB forward Mo Tautuaa were summoned by the commissioner regarding the shouting incident that transpired after Game 2.

The two arrived shortly past lunch. After the conference with the commissioner, the two were given some time alone in the room to talk things over.

Marcial said the two settled the issue.

"Abueva apologized to the PBA and to Tautuaa and his wife. Nagkausap at nagkaayos na sila," said Marcial, who warned the two that a repetition of such incident will be dealt with a heavier penalty. PR