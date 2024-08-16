Abundant fruit supply in Davao for Kadayawan

THE Davao City Agriculturist’s Office (CAgrO) assured the public that the city will have an abundant supply of fruits in time for the 39th Kadayawan Festival.

Fe Oguio, CAgrO’s Durian and Cacao Production Focal Person, said they are expecting a total of 150,000 metric tons of fruits from the city alone.

Oguio, during the ISpeak Media Forum on Thursday, said that out of this number, they are expecting a total of 21,000 metric tons of durian, around 4,000 metric tons of mangosteen, 4,000 metric tons of lanzones, and 1,000 metric tons of rambutan in the coming days.

Oguio explained that the months of dry spell that the city experienced gave ample time for fruit trees to bear more fruits.

“So daghan kaayo ta’g i-expect nga mga prutas, sobra-sobra gyud siya and we expect nga due to the volume and ang atoang mga neighboring provinces pud naga-harvest, so malipay ang atoang mga consumers kay mubarato gyud ang iyahang presyo (We are expecting a large volume of fruits coming from both the farms here in Davao and from neighboring provinces. Due to the volume, we are also expecting the prices to be cheaper),” she added.

Oguio also said that since we can expect a huge production of fruits in the city, by the end of September until December, Davao will continue to have an abundant fruit harvest.

CAgrO continues to provide Davao farmers with different services to support farmers and boost the production of fruits in the city. Farmers are urged to reach out to the district offices of the City Agriculturist’s Office for technical assistance and other support services.

Farmers are also urged to continue following good agricultural practices. CIO