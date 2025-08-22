AceKid’s world-famous pure fresh milk is now in the Philippines

SOURCED from the famed “golden milk source belt” at 47° North Latitude, AceKid pure fresh milk formula has arrived in the Philippines, delivering unmatched freshness and powerful health benefits.

The region is called the “golden milk source belt” for good reason: its ancient black soil, alkaline spring water, and ideal climate produce nutrient-rich grass that nourishes cows to yield exceptional milk. This makes 47° North Latitude an ecological treasure recognized worldwide.

AceKid is produced by FEIHE, a trusted global leader in nutrition with over 60 years of expertise in premium dairy. Backed by decades of research and partnerships with leading academic institutions, FEIHE has pioneered breakthroughs in early childhood nutrition to give children the best possible start.

A hallmark of AceKid is its remarkable “2-hour eco-circle,” where milk goes from cow to processing within two hours. This integrated model combining agriculture, animal husbandry, and manufacturing guarantees a 28-day freshness cycle, superior protein content, and microbiological standards that exceed even EU regulations. The rapid two-step process locks in nutrient integrity, ensuring better absorption for growing children.

Fresh milk is immediately cooled to 0–4°C on the ranch and transported via cold chain directly to FEIHE’s facilities all within two hours, preserving its active nutrients at their peak.

Packed with 14 vitamins and 7 minerals, plus DHA, ARA, Lutein, Choline for brain and eye development, and GOS for digestion, AceKid is a complete nutritional powerhouse. Crucially, it contains no added sucrose or maltodextrin, which are linked to childhood cavities, digestive problems, impaired calcium absorption, kidney strain, and even an increased risk of diabetes. These additives can also lead to picky eating habits in children.

The need for healthier milk options in the Philippines has never been greater. A recent survey found that early childhood caries affect 85.2% of 5-year-old children. The Philippine Society of Pediatric Metabolism and Endocrinology has also reported a concerning rise in childhood diabetes. Meanwhile, a 2024 study showed stunting affects 26.7% of Filipino children under age five.

With its mission of “love through nutrition,” AceKid supports not only healthy growth but also scientific parenting practices and early brain development during a baby’s critical first 1,000 days.

As the country battles the triple burden of tooth decay, stunting, and diabetes in children, AceKid pure fresh milk stands out as a catalyst for raising healthier, stronger, and more resilient Filipino kids.

AceKid is now available in leading supermarkets and drugstores in Cebu and Davao, with nationwide availability coming soon. PR