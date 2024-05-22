Acosta denies MinDa secretary post vacant

MABEL Sunga Acosta denied reports that her position as secretary and chairperson of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is vacant, despite news of Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno being appointed as the new leader.

In a statement, Acosta referenced Republic Act No. 9996, the Mindanao Development Authority Act of 2010, highlighting that Section 3 mandates MinDA to promote and facilitate socio-economic development in Mindanao. According to Section 7, the Chairperson serves a six-year term unless removed for cause.

"Secretary Acosta has no pending civil, criminal, or administrative cases and has never been convicted of any crime," her official statement reads.

The statement also noted her recognition of good governance and public service, asserting that a replacement is not warranted.

Acosta affirmed her commitment to her duties and emphasized the importance of enforcing the MinDA law to maintain stability and development in Mindanao.

She urged the public to uphold the law's intent, stressing that it should not be arbitrarily set aside.

She added that since her appointment, she has been fulfilling her duties as the Philippine Signing Minister for the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga).

Acosta assumed her post on January 17, 2022, following her resignation as a Davao City councilor after 18 years. She replaced Emmanuel Piñol, who resigned to run for Senate in the 2022 elections.

Meanwhile, Rasul Ismael, a Bangsamoro Transition Authority member, posted a photo of Magno on May 21, 2024, a day after Acosta posted her statement, taking oath as the new MinDA chair in front of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. The post was accompanied by the appointment document signed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. dated May 13, 2024. According to the document, the new chairperson will be serving for six years.

Magno, who took his oath as Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao in November 2022, has not yet issued any statement regarding his appointment or his successor. RGL