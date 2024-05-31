Acosta vows to fight on

MARIA Belen “Mabel” Acosta will stay on as the chairperson of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), despite a Davao court dismissing her quo warranto petition, while Leo Tereso Magno has already been appointed as her successor by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

In a statement forwarded to SunStar Davao on Friday, May 31, 2024, Acosta expressed her disappointment with the court's decision, stating, “My prayer was outright dismissed in court, however solid the legal arguments were. It was not even heard.”

Despite her setback, Acosta affirmed that her legal team has filed a motion for reconsideration, emphasizing her rights under Republic Act (RA) 9666, which stipulates that the qualifications for the secretary position are not co-terminus and not subject to the trust.

“A motion for reconsideration was already filed by my lawyers. Consequently, I will exhaust all legal remedies available. I will continue to hold office for as long as I can, especially where my signature is needed to complete the process of paperwork that has already commenced,” she added

Acosta, who has been perplexed and skeptical since her sudden removal earlier this month, stressed the importance of upholding democracy and distinguishing between political values and the core principles of a government agency.

“This is more than a personal cause. I feel the obligation to defend RA 9996, or the Mindanao Development Act of 2010, and all it represents. This blatant disregard of a Republic Act should not happen again to MinDA or anyone. Prevailing laws should not be subject to political wherewithals or personal whims. The stability, integration, and continuity of development work is vital to our common goals for Mindanao,” explained the former media practitioner and city councilor.

On May 27, just a week after Acosta held a general staff meeting with the agency’s Executive members, the Regional Trial Court Branch 15 Presiding Judge Mario C. Duaves dismissed the quo warranto case against Magno, who took his oath of office on May 21, clarifying the case as an “improper remedy.”

“The petition must be dismissed not only on the ground that it is an improper remedy as it is not anchored on respondent’s [Magno] qualification but more so on the premise that it is a challenge against an act of President who is immune from suit, even without him invoking the privilege,” Duaves said.

During a special press conference on May 24, she expressed regret over the current situation of having two secretaries.

She said that the position was not vacant and reiterated her presence and active role in the office. She also conveyed sympathy for the MinDA staff, acknowledging the difficult position they are in, and expressed embarrassment on behalf of the diplomatic community and the entirety of Mindanao. DEF