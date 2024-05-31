Davao

ACQ’s camp denies hiding in Sarangani

In a photo posted on May 29, 2023 at Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy's website, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader is named “Datu Tud Labun” (Access to Heaven) by the B’laan Community in Kitbog, Malalag Cogon, Malungon, Sarangani Province.
GENERAL SANTOS CITY - Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy's camp from the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) strongly refutes claims that he is hiding in Kitbog B'laan Community, Barangay Poblacion, Malungon, Sarangani Province.

Lawyer Kaye Laurente, representing the wanted pastor, clarified that this is not the case and that Quiboloy has not visited the area since 2023.

The legal team disclosed that the pastor began his spiritual activities in the area in the 1980s when there was no electricity and transportation was challenging. 

The Kitbog B'laan Community was established in 2011, with structures built with the pastor's assistance, and many residents eventually became KOJC members.

Laurente emphasized the area's remoteness from central Malungon, requiring crossing numerous mountains to reach it.

The legal representative expressed hope for truth and due process in Quiboloy's cases, advocating for fairness over publicity. EEF

