ACT-Davao demands PBB release thru photo protest

THE Alliance of Concerned Teachers–Davao Region (ACT-Davao) staged a photo protest to demand the release of the 2023 Performance-Based Bonus (PBB).

ACT Davao Region chairperson Reynaldo S. Pardillo said that teachers in the region have been waiting for the 2023 PBB for a long time. He emphasized that the PBB is money that teachers have rightly earned through hard work and dedication.

"Matagal na kaming naghihintay, pero wala pa ring aksyon mula sa gobyerno. We have been waiting for months, but there is still no action from the government. Kailan nila ibibigay ang pera na pinaghirapan namin?(We have been waiting for a long time, but there is still no action from the government. When will they release the money we worked hard for?)” he said.

The photo protest featured teachers holding placards and banners expressing their frustration over the delayed release of the PBB. Pardillo highlighted the daily struggles teachers face, including low salaries and the rising cost of living.

Other teachers from public schools in Davao Region joined the photo protest and shared their experiences of financial hardship while waiting for the PBB to be released.

The Black Friday photo campaign is part of their ongoing advocacy through social media, community dialogues, and engagement with local and national officials until their demands are addressed.

ACT-Davao Region stated that the delay in releasing the PBB demonstrates the government’s lack of appreciation for teachers who are shaping the future of the Philippines.

He further said that how can teachers perform their best when teachers are struggling to survive financially. He added that teachers will teach even when they themselves are hungry and are worried about their spendings.

The group also highlighted the disparity in government priorities, noting that billions have been released for confidential and intelligence funds while teachers’ earned benefits remain withheld.

ACT-Davao Region emphasized that they will continue their campaign until the PBB is released and their call for salary increases is heard.

The group called on the Department of Education (DepEd) regional office, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and national officials to immediately act on the concerns raised by teachers and to prioritize the education sector.

According to the DBM, the Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) is a cash incentive for public-sector employees, including teachers, granted when their agency meets specific performance criteria across several dimensions.

For Fiscal Year 2023, DepEd personnel, including public school teachers and non-teaching staff, qualified for the highest PBB rate of 52 percent of their monthly basic salary, after the department achieved the required assessment score of 80 points.

Sought update on PBB

To recall, ACT-Davao Region has sought an update on the status of the long-overdue 2023 PBB. In a letter dated October 29, 2025, addressed to Davao City Schools Division Superintendent Reynante A. Solitario, Pardillo cited the latest announcement from the DepEd, confirming that the 2023 PBB has been deemed eligible by the DBM.

Pardillo added that they wanted to clarify whether all the Schools Division Offices (SDOs) under DepEd-Davao City have submitted their eligibility lists and supporting documents.

He also said they wanted to know the current status of the validation and endorsement of the list to the DepEd Central Office or the DBM, as well as the projected timeline for the release of the 2023 PBB payout to eligible teaching and non-teaching personnel.

Call for increased salary

Beyond the release of the 2023 PBB, ACT-Davao Region stressed the need for a substantial salary increase for teachers, given the worsening economic conditions in Davao Region.

“Ang sahod namin ay hindi na kayang bumili ng [Our salaries can no longer cover basic ] basic necessities. Our salaries can no longer buy basic necessities like rice, fish, and vegetables. The government must act now," Pardillo said. RGP