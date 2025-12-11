ACT-Davao hits city gov for PBBM OK of MUP salary hike

THE Alliance of Concerned Teachers–Davao Region (ACT-Davao) expressed outrage over President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s approval of a salary increase for military and uniformed personnel (MUP) starting 2026, while the long-delayed ₱2,000 monthly allowance they have pushed in the Davao City Council since 2013 remains cast aside.

ACT-Davao Chairperson Reynaldo Pardillo described the move as a “slap in the face” to teachers who have waited more than a decade for the allowance, adding that the three-tranche base pay increase for MUPs is “infuriating,” considering that teachers have not received their long-delayed benefit.

Pardillo stressed that teachers continue to spend their own funds to buy classroom supplies amid rising living costs.

"Nakakagalit na higit sampung taon na kaming naghihintay para sa P2,000 allowance na una naming isinulong noong October 3, 2013 sa city council session pero hanggang ngayon wala pa rin," he said in a statement on December 4, 2025.

(It is frustrating that for more than ten years we have been waiting for the ₱2,000 allowance that we first pushed for on October 3, 2013 before the city council, but until now it has not been approved.)

He added that many teachers are drowning in debt just to survive, often using their salaries to buy chalk, bond paper, and other materials. The ₱2,000 allowance, he said, is “not too much to ask,” and the government’s priorities appear to favor military personnel over educators.

Call for allowance and salary hike

Aside from the monthly allowance, Pardillo said ACT-Davao is also pushing for a substantial across-the-board salary increase for teachers and civilian workers.

"If education is truly a priority, then show it in the budget. Stop prioritizing gun over books and soldiers over teachers. Tama na ang sampung taon na paghihintay (10 years of waiting is enough already) . We have been patient long enough. Enough is enough," he said.

ACT-Davao vowed to intensify its campaign, continue engaging local officials, and mobilize teachers until the allowance is granted.



Previous request denied

To recall, then Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte rejected ACT-Davao’s request for a ₱406-million annual subsidy for nearly 12,000 DepEd teaching and non-teaching personnel. The proposal included a ₱2,000 monthly allowance and a ₱2,500 quarterly rice subsidy.

Duterte said the city could not legally and financially grant subsidies to national government employees and noted that the Special Education Fund cannot be used for such assistance.

However, she expressed willingness to look for a “win-win solution” and asked ACT to submit a more realistic proposal.

ACT-Davao acknowledged these limitations but argued the allowance could be sourced from the city’s General Fund, citing Quezon City and 21 other LGUs that provide local allowances to DepEd personnel. The group said teachers’ salaries — ₱20,179 to ₱24,224 — fall far below the ₱42,000 needed for a family of five to live decently, with many taking home only ₱5,000–₱9,000 after deductions.

The group recently renewed its lobbying for the ₱2,000 allowance in time for National Teachers’ Month.

Teachers in Davao Region

DepEd data show there are about 40,663 teaching personnel and 3,898 non-teaching and teaching-related staff in Davao Region for School Year 2023–2024. Nationwide, around 858,318 teachers serve in public schools as of December 31, 2023.

MUP salary hike

President Marcos earlier announced the MUP salary increase, citing their critical role in disaster response and public safety.

"Bilang pagkilala sa inyong walang sawang paglilingkod, dedikasyon, at husay, ating itataas ang base pay ng MUP," he said in a video message released December 3, 2025.

(In recognition of your tireless service, dedication, and excellence, we will increase the base pay of MUP.)

The increase will be implemented in three tranches — January 1, 2026; January 1, 2027; and January 1, 2028. The pay hike covers personnel from the Department of National Defense (DND), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA).

MUPs will also receive an additional ₱350 daily subsistence allowance starting January 1, 2025. RGP