ACT-Davao says higher pay, lighter workloads for teachers still not met

AS NATIONAL Teachers' Month ended with World Teachers' Day on Monday, October 5, 2026, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT)-Davao is demanding higher pay, lighter workloads, and a bigger education budget, stressing that these have remained unmet despite the promotions and benefits announced by the Department of Education (DepEd).

In a statement, the group set out seven demands under the slogan "Dugang sweldo, dili dugang trabaho!" (More pay, not more work!). They include a ₱50,000 entry-level salary for teachers, a ₱36,000 minimum for Salary Grade 1 employees, and a ₱ 5,000 Personnel Economic Relief Allowance (Pera), up from the current ₱2,000.

ACT-Davao also called for an end to excessive workloads, with the slogan "Ang magtutudlo dili makina!" (Teachers are not machines!), education funding equal to 6 percent of gross domestic product, and a humane, inclusive, and adequately funded promotion system. It also urged the government to reject foreign dictates on the curriculum, stop curbs on the right to unionize and academic freedom, and give poll workers adequate pay, benefits, and protection.

The statement followed DepEd's Oct. 1 mass oath-taking of 1,814 newly promoted teachers and school heads in the Davao Region under the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) system, which DepEd said is backed by an ₱8.68-billion allocation.

ACT-Davao City President Reynaldo Pardillo said the promotions are welcome but slow, with some teachers waiting about two years and others disqualified because of performance ratings.

Asked whether raising Pera remains an urgent demand, Pardillo said, "Kung mahimo, karon dayon!" (If possible, right now!)

"Dili na gyud sya i-equate sa inflation rate nato karon (It can no longer keep up with today's inflation rate)," he said.

Pardillo said the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (Aral) program has added to teachers' burdens, and that some teachers are retiring early.

"Daghan na kaayo'g form nga pagabuhaton, pagasikasohon. Burn-out na man sila kaayo (There are so many forms to fill out and process... they are already very burned out)," he said.

He added that teachers are still stuck with clerical work, referring to officials' claims that resources are adequate.

"Nag-hambog pa gyud sila nga naay enough resources, eh kami pa gani ang mag-sort out ana (They still boast that there are enough resources, yet we are the ones who sort these)," Pardillo said.

During the mass oath-taking, DepEd has said it is relaxing teaching-hour rules, allowing teachers to use part of their six-hour load for mentoring, Learning Action Cell sessions and tutorials, with overtime pay when total hours exceed six.

Teachers were due to receive the ₱1,000 World Teachers' Day incentive on Monday, which Pardillo said is small.

"Maski P2,000 unta" (even ₱2,000 would have been better),” he said.

A House committee has approved a bill to raise the incentive to ₱3,000.

The demands come as Congress works on DepEd's 2027 budget. The House approved DepEd's proposed ₱975.96-billion budget on Sept. 22, lower than the ₱1.015 trillion the agency received in 2026. The original proposal included no funding for Aral or 14,274 additional teachers, though it includes ₱31.22 billion for hiring 64,530 teachers. This week, a House panel proposed ₱350 million for Aral, against the ₱15.98 billion DepEd sought. The budget still needs Senate approval.

ACT-Davao said National Teacher’s Month should not only be a time for celebration but for continuing the struggle for teachers' welfare.

"Dili kanang dagdag trabaho, kundili dagdag sweldo (Not additional work, but additional pay)," Pardillo said. GRS