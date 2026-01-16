ACT-Davao seeks release of SRI balance

THE Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Davao City (ACT-Davao) is urging the government to release the remaining balance of the 2025 Service Recognition Incentive (SRI), saying teachers and other public employees are still waiting for unpaid benefits as of January 2026.

ACT-Davao spokesperson Reynaldo S. Pardillo said government promises of full benefits and decent wages for teachers and state workers remain unfulfilled more than a year after the incentives were approved.

“It is already January 2026, but many benefits owed to teachers and government employees have still not been fully released,” Pardillo said.

He said the SRI was released in tranches, but several government agencies — particularly in the education sector — have yet to receive the full amount.

Teachers and other employees received only about ₱10,000 to ₱14,500 of the promised ₱20,000 SRI for 2025, ACT-Davao said, with the remaining balance delayed and spilling over into 2026. The group said this violates Department of Budget and Management (DBM) guidelines, which require full payment no later than Dec. 31, 2025.

“Ang silnsilyo nga dagdag-sweldo sa EO64, delayed og basin ang bilyong pondo para sa sweldo, regular na trabaho at benepisyo sa mga kawani, pera na, na ma-veto pa (The salary increase under Executive Order No. 64 remains delayed. There is also concern that the billions of pesos allocated for salaries, regular employment, and employee benefits could still be vetoed),” he said in a press statement on January 15, 2026.

ACT-Davao called on the DBM to immediately issue Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) to ensure the release of the final SRI tranche.

The group also criticized what it described as preferential treatment for military and uniformed personnel, citing the implementation of base pay adjustments and pension obligations, while President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. vetoed ₱43.245 billion under unprogrammed appropriations intended for personnel services.

The vetoed amount included ₱10.772 billion for the hiring of new government personnel, ACT said.

According to the group, the veto affects more than 259,000 job order and contract of service workers across the national government, including over 41,000 professors, instructors, and administrative staff in state universities and colleges.

ACT urged President Marcos and the DBM to submit a supplemental budget to restore the ₱43.245 billion allocation for salary increases, regularization, and retirement benefits of government workers.

The group also renewed its call for a substantial salary increase for teachers and education workers, saying the government has a responsibility to ensure a living wage. RGP