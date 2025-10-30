ACT-Davao seeks update on teachers’ 2023 performance-based bonus

THE Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Davao City (ACT-Davao), through its chairperson, Reynaldo S. Pardillo, has sought an update on the status of the long-overdue Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) for Fiscal Year 2023.

In a letter dated October 29, 2025, addressed to Davao City Schools Division Superintendent Reynante A. Solitario, Pardillo cited the latest announcement from the Department of Education (DepEd), confirming that the 2023 PBB has been deemed eligible by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“We believe that timely and transparent updates on this process will help manage expectations among our teachers and prevent the spread of misinformation. It will also affirm DepEd’s commitment to accountability and the welfare of its personnel,” Pardillo said in the letter.

Pardillo added that they wanted to clarify whether all the Schools Division Offices (SDOs) under DepEd-Davao City have submitted their eligibility lists and supporting documents.

He also said they wanted to know the current status of the validation and endorsement of the list to the DepEd Central Office or the DBM, as well as the projected timeline for the release of the 2023 PBB payout to eligible teaching and non-teaching personnel.

The letter was submitted to the division office and received on the same day.

Nationwide action

Meanwhile, ACT-Philippines said that their office has reached out to DepEd regional offices across the country to obtain updates on the progress of the PBB and its release schedule for teachers.

“ACT Philippines has likewise sought updates on the completion of submissions from the Schools Division Offices (SDOs), the validation and endorsement status at the regional level, and the projected timeline for the payout of eligible teaching and non-teaching personnel,” ACT-Philippines said.

Some of the areas where ACT has already requested updates include Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and the National Capital Region, among others.

PBB to be released by year’s end

Education Secretary Sonny Angara, in a statement on October 7, 2025, commended the efforts of the DBM and the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Harmonization of National Government Performance Monitoring, Information, and Reporting Systems (AO25 Task Force) following the approval of the release of the bonus.

Meanwhile, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said that the approval of the 2023 PBB for DepEd personnel is a testament to the government’s shared commitment to recognize the hard work and contributions of educators to the country.

The DBM will coordinate with DepEd on the issuance of Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notices of Cash Allocation (NCAs) and will notify regional and division offices once the budget is ready for release.

Number of teachers

According to DepEd-Davao Region, for School Year 2023–2024, the region had about 40,663 teaching personnel and 3,898 teaching-related and non-teaching staff.

Based on the Commission on Audit (COA), as of December 31, 2023, there were around 977,603 personnel under DepEd nationwide. Of this number, 858,318 were teachers, 54,827 were teaching-related personnel, and 64,458 were non-teaching personnel.

Teaching-related personnel include education program supervisors, principals, head teachers, and guidance counselors, while non-teaching personnel include librarians, senior bookkeepers, disbursing officers, and school clerks.

What is PBB?

According to the DBM, the Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) is a cash incentive for public-sector employees, including teachers, granted when their agency meets specific performance criteria across several dimensions.

For Fiscal Year 2023, DepEd personnel, including public school teachers and non-teaching staff, qualified for the highest PBB rate of 52 percent of their monthly basic salary, after the department achieved the required assessment score of 80 points.RGP with reports from PNA