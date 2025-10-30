Action on collapsed Paquibato Road sought

DAVAO City Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang has raised concern over the collapsed Callawa–Fatima Road in Paquibato District, which has remained unrepaired for several years.

"I really don't know what happened to this because nag collapse and entire alternate road walang gamit and the people are complaining (I really don’t know what happened to this. The entire alternate road collapsed and can’t be used, and the people are complaining)," he said during his privilege speech on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Sanguniang Panlungsod.

Dayanghirang urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to provide additional funding for repairs and proposed an investigation. He said the road is critical to transporting farm goods and supporting local economic activity.

The multimillion-peso project was completed in May 2021 but collapsed 14 months later. It carried a five-year structural warranty, yet no rehabilitation work has been done. Residents attributed the collapse to poor planning, inadequate soil analysis, and engineering defects, he said.

Dayanghirang asked that the issue be referred to the Council’s Committee on Public Works, chaired by Councilor Jessica Bonguyan, to expedite rehabilitation. He said Barangay Captain Abella earlier reported the collapse, which happened three years after the road was turned over to the city. The route serves as an alternate farm-to-market road linking Paquibato’s agricultural zones to the urban center.

He also noted that the Callawa–Fatima Road was built during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The 21st City Council has repeatedly summoned DPWH officials over project delays and poor coordination. On April 10, 2024, councilors again cited numerous delayed road projects and the agency’s failure to give clear completion timelines.

Council scrutiny increased in August 2025, when Bonguyan moved to call in DPWH-Davao officials, contractors, and stakeholders for a full council inquiry into the long-delayed Ma-a Flyover project.

On Sept. 5, 2025, the council called DPWH back to explain the poor condition of a road in Malabog, Paquibato District, and to provide updates on the temporary closure of the Agdao Bridge Flyover for repairs. RGP