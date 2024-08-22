Additional police to be deployed in Davao City?

ANOTHER batch of police personnel from various police provincial offices in the Davao Region have been deployed for “anti-criminality operations, including conducting service of arrest warrants against Most Wanted Persons.”

A document signed by Col. Richard P. Bad-ang, chief of the Regional Personnel and Records Management Division of Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao), as “ordered by Police Brig. General Nicolas Torre III”, which was furnished to SunStar Davao on Thursday afternoon, August 22, 2024, showed that police officers deployed for this specific assignment came from Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro, Davo Oriental, Davao del Norte and Davao City.

Meanwhile, the order has yet to be verified if this is in relation to another warrant of arrest issued against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his assistants in connection to their respective cases.

A source who refused to be identified for security reasons disclosed to SunStar Davao that these personnel are still on standby at the PRO-Davao waiting for orders.

Meanwhile, PRO-Davao spokesperson, Police Major Catherine Dela Rey did not confirm nor deny the deployment, saying she has no information about this new development.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have been failing to capture the fugitive pastor and his co-accused despite several attempts of arrest in KOJC compounds, particularly in its 30-hectare KOJC headquarters in Buhangin, Davao City, since June.

The most recent operation was performed on August 9 at the KOJC headquarters, following a tip that Quiboloy was still inside the premises, believed to be hiding in a tunnel, and was shielded by his loyal followers.

Authorities and intelligence units have already reiterated that searching for the controversial televangelist could take hours if not days considering that the area is too large as it is composed of a 77,000-seater dome which is four times bigger than Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The police operation on June 10 dubbed “Day of Infamy” created a huge discussion and made headlines as hundreds of personnel from PNP-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) performed a simultaneous dawn raid in all KOJC compounds across Davao City, Samal, and Sarangani. DEF