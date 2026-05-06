AdDU bags U-18 crown in Escandor Cup 2026

PALARONG Pambansa 2026-bound Ateneo de Davao University (ADDU) leaned on a dominant scoring night from Jhonmark Peligriño to edge Mapua Malayan Colleges of Mindanao (MMCM), 78-74, and clinch the boys U-18 title of the Escandor Cup on May 1 at the Emcor Gym along J.P.: Laurel Avenue.

Peligriño poured in 33 points and steadied Ateneo in the closing minutes, turning back a late MMCM surge to seal the championship and underline the Blue Knights’ readiness for the national stage.

ADDU built a slim cushion behind balanced scoring from John Mark Sanoria (10), Rene Clert Baterbonia (8), and Rhysus Rafael Bajenting (8), before MMCM tightened the game in the fourth quarter behind Elson Espinoza Jr.’s 20 points and Niño Niccoli Tagpuno’s 18.

Kent Mer Hejara added eight markers for MMCM, while Mark Chester Sugay and Angelou Ocoman chipped in seven apiece. But Ateneo answered every push, getting timely baskets from its scoring leaders, as well as Marcus Nino Sisican and Matt Jerrick Cayetano, to keep the lead intact.

The win capped a strong run for AdDU in a tournament that served as a key tune-up for Palaro-bound squads and emerging prospects across Mindanao.

"Wala po kaming talo from the first game hanggang finals ng Escandor Cup. Nag-champion din kami sa Gaisano Grand Cup (We went unbeaten from the opening game through the finals of the Escandor Cup. We also won the Gaisano Grand Cup)," AdDU Blue Knights coach Jess Linus Evangelio told SunStar Davao Monday, May 4. “We thank the Ateneo community and the Cayetano family for their support.”

Evangelio said the team will next compete in the Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur from May 24 to 31, 2026, where it will defend the secondary boys’ gold medal it won in Ilocos Norte last year.

Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) secured third place in the division, defeating Lamb of God Speed Academy (LGSA), 87-84. Heart Lawrence Campomanes led RMC with 32 points, while Gian Peroy exploded for 40 points in a losing effort for LGSA.

The Escandor Cup, which opened on March 27, featured 32 teams across three divisions—U-18 boys (16 teams), U-16 boys (10 teams) and U-18 girls (6 teams)—highlighting grassroots and school-based talent in the region.

In the U-16 boys division, Cor Jesu College (CJC) outlasted Holy Child College of Davao (HCCD), 79-77, in another tight final. Lawrence Dugasan powered CJC with 36 points, while Jaedon Jake Bangoy led HCCD with 28.

RMC again landed on the podium in the younger bracket, edging Immanuel School of Davao (ISD), 77-76, for third place behind a 21-point outing from Jhael Mar Hadjirulla.

On the girls’ side, Crossing Bayabas National High School (CBNHS) captured the U-18 title after surviving Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (DRANHS), 71-69. Alexa Lian Cinco paced CBNHS with 37 points, while Jadah Andaya and Cassie Vale Hutalle combined for 40 points for DRANHS.

Davao City National High School (DCNHS) finished third, beating Philippine Women’s College of Davao, 60-49, behind 24 points from Jannine Irish Nuñez.

Organizers said the tournament provided a competitive platform for young athletes preparing for higher-level competitions, with several standouts expected to bolster regional teams in upcoming national events, including the Palarong Pambansa.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Davao Region sanctioned the tournament. MLSA