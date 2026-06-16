AdDU defends restricting Torreon group's entry to Baterbonia wake

ATENEO de Davao University (AdDU) President Fr. Karel San Juan has defended the university's decision to restrict the entry of lawyers associated with legal counsel Israelito “Bobbet” Torreon during the final night of the wake for student-athlete Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia, saying the move was intended to shield the grieving family from further emotional strain.

The clarification came after Torreon disclosed on social media that he and several companions were allegedly prevented from entering the wake venue at the Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School campus in Bangkal, Davao City, on Sunday evening, June 14, 2026, the last night of public viewing before Baterbonia's remains were transported to his hometown in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur.

In a statement released on June 15, San Juan said the university's actions were guided by its commitment to care for Baterbonia's family as they navigated the difficult days following the young athlete's death.

“We walked with Bobet's family in grief, in honor, in making his dream come true. The decision to limit access last night to the Torreon lawyers was made out of this continuing care for the family to spare them from tension and stress, and to afford them the rest and peace of mind they need so much,” San Juan said.

According to the university president, the three-day wake became a gathering place for thousands of students, faculty members, alumni, athletes, community leaders, and ordinary residents who wished to pay their final respects to Baterbonia, whose death has drawn widespread public attention across Mindanao.

San Juan thanked the public for what he described as an overwhelming display of sympathy and solidarity during the wake, noting that the Ateneo community stood alongside the Baterbonia family throughout the mourning period.

The university also reiterated its commitment to continue supporting the family beyond the funeral. San Juan said Ateneo would remain open to Baterbonia's siblings and expressed hope that they could one day become part of the institution's academic community.

“We shall continue to walk with them, to Talacogon and beyond,” he said.

The statement was issued in response to allegations raised by Torreon, who claimed that he wanted to attend the final night of the wake to personally verify reports regarding the condition of Baterbonia's remains.

In a social media post, Torreon said he was accompanied by fellow lawyer Regal Oliva, members of his family, former Ateneo law student leaders, and several friends when they arrived at the wake venue. However, he claimed security personnel informed them that they could not enter the premises due to instructions allegedly coming from a university official.

Torreon said they waited outside for nearly an hour but were eventually forced to leave after being denied access.

“Gusto ko sanang mag-attend kanina sa last night ng wake ni Rene Baterbonia sa Ateneo de Davao pero hindi ako pinapasok,” Torreon wrote.

The lawyer further said he intended to verify information he had received concerning the physical condition of Baterbonia's body before it would be transported back to Agusan del Sur.

The dispute unfolded against the backdrop of growing public calls for justice in connection with Baterbonia's death.

During the wake, large crowds reportedly lined up from areas near Flores Village to the Ateneo campus to pay their respects. Witnesses also reported hearing mourners chanting “Justice for Rene” as they joined the procession and viewing activities.

Baterbonia was one of the most celebrated young athletes in Davao Region. In 2025, he was named Most Valuable Player of the Palarong Pambansa boys' basketball tournament after leading the region’s team to a championship victory. His performance earned him recognition throughout the region and established him as one of Mindanao's most promising basketball talents.

Following the conclusion of the wake, Baterbonia's remains were transported back adn officially arrived to Agusan del Sur on the early hours of June 16. A funeral convoy departed from Davao City and traveled toward Talacogon, where family members, friends, teammates, and residents awaited his arrival. DEF