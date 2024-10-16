AdDU GS shifts to online amid region’s HFMD cases

THE Ateneo de Davao University-Basic Education Department (AdDU-Basic Ed) has transitioned to online learning due to a rise in hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in the region.

In an announcement on October 16, 2024, the Jesuit-run institution stated that grade school classes are suspended until further notice to prioritize the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff.

“The well-being of our pupils remains a top priority, and we are committed to implementing rigorous health measures to mitigate any potential spread,” said AdDU president Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ.

Since HFMD primarily affects young children, especially those under five, the school has implemented enhanced sanitation protocols, including daily cleaning of classrooms, restrooms, and high-contact surfaces. Students are also encouraged to practice frequent hand washing throughout the school day.

In-person classes are paused, and students will continue their studies online through synchronous and asynchronous sessions. The school will notify parents and the grade school community when it is safe to resume face-to-face classes.

As of press time, SunStar Davao has not received confirmation from AdDU-Basic Ed regarding any students infected with HFMD.

While HFMD is generally a mild illness, it can become more severe in children with pre-existing medical conditions or compromised immune systems.

Health officials have reassured the public that HFMD is not a major cause for concern. DEF