ATENEO de Davao University has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate faculty members mentioned in the report on the Nov. 5 bullying incident at its junior high school, with a final report expected this week.

Dr. Gina Montalan, Ateneo's vice president for basic education, told the Davao City Council during its regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, that the incident report named only faculty members.

"We don't have higher personnel identified in there. Only faculty members," Montalan said.

The committee, which has met twice, aims to find out how the school can correct its processes, such as when an incident is reported to a faculty member, she said.

In a statement from university president Fr. Karel San Juan, read by Board of Trustees chairperson Benjamin Lizada, the university said it will address lapses among its personnel.

"Restorative accountability applies to adults and to the institution as much as to students. Where lapses are found, there will be accountability," the statement said.

The university said it dismissed the student found primarily responsible, a decision communicated to and accepted by the parents on Nov. 12. The other students involved were sanctioned under the junior high school student handbook, while the involvement of one more student is still under investigation.

The affected student has received medical care, regular counseling, and support for the family, it said.

"We condemn bullying in all its forms. It corrodes the dignity of a child and is wholly incompatible with who we are as an Ateneo community," the statement said.

Citing its child protection policy and the Data Privacy Act, the university said it could not share further details in public but is ready to give the council its full report in an executive session. It said it is cooperating with DepEd, the Davao City Police Office, and other agencies, and is preparing reports requested by the Commission on Human Rights and DepEd.

Four days after incident

Montalan said the school did not report the Thursday, Nov. 5 incident to any teacher or administrator until a student informed the prefect of discipline on Sunday, Nov. 8. The school acted the next day and reached a decision by Thursday, Nov. 12, she said.

"I hope it can also be understood by everyone that any school cannot take action when there are no reports provided," Montalan said.

The family reported the incident to the Ecoland Police Station on Monday, Nov. 9, and police went to the school the following day, according to the police and the school.

Councilor Arnulfo Cabling said the time it took before the incident came to light showed the need for a system for immediate action in cases of physical violence.

"It took four days. And when it was shown on social media, my God, it shocked everybody," Cabling said.

Cabling, an Ateneo high school alumnus, urged the school to set up an anti-bullying desk where students and witnesses can report incidents right away, saying a student who has been hurt cannot be expected to file a formal complaint first.

Five-day deadline

Montalan said that after the incident, her office ordered all three of Ateneo's basic education schools to resolve disciplinary cases within five days, whether grave or not, down from the usual 10 to 15 days. This is now part of the unit's protocols, she said.

DepEd Order 006, series of 2026, gives schools 10 days to investigate and 30 days to resolve a case, she said. She added that the order is mandatory for public schools while private schools are encouraged to adopt it, and that Ateneo treats it as its minimum standard.

Under the DepEd order, students found guilty of bullying may face expulsion, and uploading or sharing videos meant to degrade or shame learners is among the most serious offenses.

When asked about the video of the incident that circulated online, the school said it sought its takedown and asked providers to stop sharing it.

Tighter security

Montalan said the school removed the main doors of the campus comfort rooms, while each cubicle keeps its own door, and now has one roving guard on every floor of the academic building, up from one guard for every two floors.

The school has also added an anonymous QR code reporting system around campus so anyone, including parents and staff, can report incidents. It is in addition to reporting through email or directly to the prefect of discipline.

Teachers now check students who need close monitoring at the start and end of each class, and staff patrol each floor to check restrooms and other areas, said junior high school principal Maria Carmela Abay.

Abay said the school has two guidance counselors per grade level, and students who do not feel safe may shift to online classes.

The school said it welcomed councilors' suggestions to set up a help desk, involve the police and social welfare offices from the start of investigations, and have school clinics report suspicious injuries. It is reviewing its policies against the Anti-Bullying Act, its rules, the DepEd order and the city's anti-bullying ordinance.

Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin "Enzo" Villafuerte, author of the city's anti-bullying ordinance, urged all schools in the city to align their policies with the new 2025 implementing rules of the Anti-Bullying Act, which require schools to act early on minor cases and to address cyberbullying even outside school hours.

"I'm hoping that this incident will be a wake-up call, not just to private schools, but also public schools, to improve the handling of these cases," Villafuerte said. GRS