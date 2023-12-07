Addu team upgrades installs solar still systems in Barmm town

Seawater into drinkable water

One such bridge leads to a Covered Court, which has a gravelly area right next to water. The area is known as Purok 2 of Barangay Datu Baguinda Putih (Datu Putih for short). This is the site that the community chose for the installation of a solar still—a machine that uses solar energy to remove salt from seawater. It purifies seawater and produces desalinated drinking water.

The ADDU team assembled the machine in record time. The base, posts, and panel frame were set up; then the solar panels were fixed, as well as the combiner box. The batteries were put in place, and the wires were connected in a series. The pipes and tubes were attached. Finally, the acrylic harvester was set on top, like a crown. Thus was the Mini Portable Solar Still (MPSS) put together.

This is the way it works: Seawater is pumped into the system. The heat from the sun warms up the water, turning it into vapor. The system condenses it back to water, but this time without the salt.

"The solar panels absorb energy from the sun, which is stored in batteries. At night, the batteries power a heater to warm water up," chemical engineer Christian Mark Labiano said.

"The MPSS is a 3-kW solar photovoltaic renewable energy system that produces potable water 24/7," Fr. Antonio M. Basilio, SJ, PhD said. It does its job during the day and all throughout the night.

Basilio leads "Renewable Energy Community Desalination Systems" or RECoDeS, a project undertaken under the aegis of ADDU's Center for Renewable Energy and Appropriate Technologies (CREATE) and the Mindanao Renewable Energy R&D Center (MREC) with Doris B. Montecastro, PhD and Renyl B. Barroca, PhD. Both CREATE and MREC are under the School of Engineering and Architecture (SEA). Fund support is from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

"Inspired by the ADDU Vision and Mission, the RECoDeS team does research that develops appropriate technologies and adapts these to the local context of communities that need services the most," Basilio added.