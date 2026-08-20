AdDU tightens campus security after Zamboanga shooting

ATENEO de Davao University (AdDU) has imposed stricter security measures across its campuses, while Ateneo de Zamboanga University suspended classes after a shooting incident on August 18 left two students dead.

The shooting occurred while classes were ongoing at Ateneo de Zamboanga’s junior high school campus, with two students—including the alleged gunman—confirmed dead, authorities said.

Tightened security in Davao City

In an advisory, Ateneo de Davao placed all three campuses under heightened alert, enforcing stricter bag inspections and mandatory metal detector checks at all entry points.

“These include intensified bag and metal detector checks at all entry points, increased visibility of security personnel, and continued coordination with the Davao City Police Office to maintain a police mobile presence across all campuses,” the university said.

The school said the measures took effect immediately following the Zamboanga incident, as part of efforts to prevent similar violence and ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

Police step up presence

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) also conducted surprise inspections and patrols near Ateneo campuses in the city.

Under the direction of City Director Police Colonel Peter B. Madria, police inspected areas in Bangkal and Ecoland, including zones covering Ateneo de Davao’s basic education units.

Madria emphasized the need for rapid response, strict lockdown protocols, and close coordination among security forces, as police worked with school guards to strengthen campus safety.

Classes suspended, safety measures in Zamboanga

In Zamboanga City, Ateneo de Zamboanga suspended classes on August 18 and 19 to focus on the safety and well-being of its community.

“Classes at all levels are suspended effective today, August 18, 2026, until tomorrow, August 19, 2026,” the university said in a memorandum signed by President Fr. Ernald M. Andal.

The university confirmed two fatalities and said it continues to coordinate with law enforcement authorities for a full report.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Ateneo de Zamboanga said in a separate statement, adding that parents and guardians were immediately contacted to pick up their children, while those remaining on campus were secured.

It also urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information or sensitive images as investigations continue.

Calls for vigilance

AdDU reiterated that schools must remain safe spaces and stressed that stronger safeguards are necessary.

“Protecting these spaces requires not only prayer and solidarity but also vigilance, responsibility, and concrete action,” the university said.

University President Fr. Karel S. San Juan also expressed solidarity with the Ateneo de Zamboanga community, as both institutions called for calm and cooperation while authorities continue to investigate the incident. RGL