AdDU to launch voter education drive

TO ENCOURAGE Dabawenyos to register for the upcoming elections, the Ateneo de Davao University Community Engagement and Advocacy Center (AdDU-UCEAC) will launch its Voter Education Campaign in the Davao Region and other areas in Mindanao.

Mark Paul Samante, chairperson of AdDU-UCEAC, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, August 13, 2024, at SM City Davao, that the campaign aims to inform the public about the importance of registering to vote.

“The primary goal of the blue vote is to really reach the communities na hindi naabot ng voters education and political education. Now how would we do this, we partnered with local barangays para magbigay doon (The primary goal of the blue vote is to really reach the communities that is not reached by voters education and political education now how would we do this, we partnered with local barangays so we could provide it to them),” he said.

Samante added that there will be a series of training sessions for the trainers who will conduct the campaign in the communities throughout the region. He mentioned that they will coordinate with local government units (LGUs), barangays, and other civil society groups to ensure accurate information is conveyed, especially to remote barangays.

He noted that some of the volunteers include students, faculty members, and staff of the university, which helps them reach multiple communities in the region. He also mentioned that their voter and political education efforts will commence in September 2024. Currently, they are training their volunteers to prepare them for deployment to far-flung communities.

AdDU-UCEAC also announced that there will be satellite voter registration and record updates at the Arrupe Hall of AdDU, Jacinto Campus, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 16, 2024. Samante emphasized that with the voter registration deadline approaching on August 31, 2024, the university is doing its best to encourage unregistered students to register and exercise their right to vote. RGP