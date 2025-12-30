AEV, GIP seal P13.7B deal

ABOITIZ Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, have completed the definitive agreements formalizing their strategic partnership in Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC).

AIC develops, operates, and manages investments in critical infrastructure across airports, water and wastewater, and digital infrastructure, providing platform governance and shared services across its portfolio.

“GIP brings deep global expertise across energy, transport, digital infrastructure, and utilities, which will strengthen AIC’s ability to scale, deliver faster, and create long-term value.” – Sabin M. Aboitiz, Aboitiz Group CEO.

“We are very pleased to partner with Aboitiz InfraCapital as we work together to help accelerate infrastructure development in the Philippines. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting long-term, sustainable growth across the country. By combining our global investment capabilities with Aboitiz’s deep local expertise, we aim to help deliver essential infrastructure that strengthens communities, drives economic progress and creates lasting value.” – Ray Nadarajah, Emerging Markets Partner at Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

The parties signed the Share Subscription and Purchase Agreement and Shareholders’ Agreement covering GIP’s investment in AIC. Under the agreements, GIP is expected to invest a total of PHP 13.7 billion through a combination of a secondary share purchase from AEV and a primary share subscription in AIC. Upon completion of the transaction, GIP is expected to hold 40% of AIC, while AEV will retain a 60% controlling interest.

The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

The partnership builds on the July 2025 disclosure and reflects strong confidence in the Philippine infrastructure sector, supporting the continued growth and long-term development of Aboitiz InfraCapital’s diversified infrastructure portfolio. PR