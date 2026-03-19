AEV kicks off 2026 strong

ABOITIZ Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) started 2026 with a series of milestones and international recognitions across its portfolio of businesses, reflecting the strength of the Aboitiz Group’s diversified platform and its continued focus on operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Across Aboitiz Equity Ventures’ core sectors—power, banking and financial services, infrastructure, industrial and real estate, food and beverage, and its construction affiliate—the Group delivered key achievements. These reinforce AEV’s role in supporting economic development in the Philippines while strengthening its regional presence.

Among the major developments was the formal turnover of the 797-megawatt Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan Hydroelectric Power Plant complex in Laguna to a consortium led by Aboitiz Renewables, Inc., the renewable energy arm of AboitizPower. The facility, particularly its pumped-storage units, plays a critical role in stabilizing the Luzon grid by storing energy and delivering power during periods of peak demand, supporting both system reliability and the country’s transition to renewable energy.

AboitizPower’s renewable energy platform also received regional recognition at the 2025 Asian Power Awards. Aboitiz Renewables was named Independent Power Producer of the Year, while SN Aboitiz Power Group received awards for innovations in information technology and power technology. Several renewable facilities across the portfolio were likewise recognized by the Department of Energy and the Safety and Health Association of the Philippine Energy Sector for sustained workplace safety performance, reflecting the Group’s continued emphasis on operational discipline and employee wellbeing.

Within the financial services sector, Union Bank of the Philippines earned regional recognition after ranking 140th in the 2026 TIME–Statista Asia-Pacific’s 500 Best Companies list. The ranking evaluates organizations across revenue growth, employee satisfaction, and environmental, social and governance transparency. UnionBank also placed 37th in employee satisfaction, highlighting the bank’s continued investments in digital innovation, employee development, and a strong organizational culture.

AEV’s infrastructure sector likewise continued to gain international recognition. Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. was named Most Innovative Infrastructure Investment Company in the Philippines at the International Finance Awards 2025, marking the second consecutive year it received the distinction. The Mactan-Cebu International Airport also won the 2025 Airport Service Quality Best Airport Award in Asia-Pacific for airports handling five to fifteen million passengers annually. The award, based on real-time passenger feedback collected worldwide, reinforces the airport’s reputation for delivering a high-quality travel experience and its role as one of the country’s premier tourism gateways.

Aboitiz Economic Estates, the industrial and commercial arm of AEV’s integrated real estate platform, received four laureates at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, highlighted by a Gold for Social Impact and three Bronze laurels for workforce development, sustainability, and community-building. These honours highlight the Group’s integrated approach to developing industry-anchored ecosystems that attract foreign direct investments, generate meaningful employment, and strengthen both local and regional economies.

Aboitiz Construction further strengthened its operational credentials after receiving recertifications for its Quality Management System, Environmental Management System, and Occupational Health and Safety Management System following audits conducted by global certification body Bureau Veritas. The company also earned a gold at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for its sustainable supply chain management practices, and was honored by the Department of Education Region III as a partner in education for supporting school infrastructure and learning initiatives across communities.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Foods expanded its regional platform through the acquisition of Singapore-based Diasham Resources Pte. Ltd. by its subsidiary Gold Coin Management Holdings Pte. Ltd. With nearly five decades of expertise and established distribution networks across key Asia-Pacific markets, Diasham strengthens Aboitiz Foods’ portfolio of animal nutrition and health solutions while expanding the Group’s presence in the region’s growing agriculture sector.

In the area of sustainability, AEV ranked among the top three Philippine conglomerates in the 2025 S&P Global ESG ratings based on the latest Corporate Sustainability Assessment released in December 2025. The ranking highlights the Group’s strong performance in corporate governance, business ethics, and enterprise risk management, supported by robust disclosure practices and institutional systems aligned with global standards.

Together, these developments signal a strong opening chapter for AEV in 2026. Guided by disciplined capital allocation, strong governance, and long-term partnerships, the Aboitiz Group continues to strengthen its businesses across critical sectors while contributing to the Philippines’ economic progress. PR