AEV secures 3rd straight spot on Fortune SEA 500

ABOITIZ Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV), the active portfolio manager of the Aboitiz Group, has secured a place on the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500, marking its third consecutive year on the prestigious list of the region's largest companies by revenue.

The continued recognition reinforces AEV's position among Southeast Asia's leading enterprises and reflects the strength and resilience of its diversified portfolio amid an increasingly dynamic business environment.

Published annually by Fortune, the Southeast Asia 500 ranks the region's largest companies by revenue and serves as a benchmark for corporate scale, performance, and economic impact. AEV's sustained presence on the list underscores its ability to deliver long-term value while navigating evolving market conditions and investing in future growth. Joining AEV on this year’s list is UnionBank, the Aboitiz Group’s banking and financial services arm.

“Being included once again in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 is a reflection of our people, our partners, and the trust they continue to place in us," said Sabin M. Aboitiz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures. “It reinforces our belief that transformation is a never-ending journey.”

As the active portfolio manager of the Aboitiz Group, AEV oversees a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning power, banking and financial services, infrastructure, food and beverages, real estate, economic estates, and data science. Through disciplined capital allocation, strategic oversight, and active portfolio management, AEV helps its businesses adapt, grow, and create lasting value for customers, communities, and shareholders.

AEV's strategy is reflected in a series of investments, acquisitions, and partnerships that continue to strengthen its portfolio and create new growth opportunities. In 2025, AboitizPower expanded its renewable energy portfolio through the acquisition of the Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan (CBK) hydroelectric power complex, while Aboitiz Foods strengthened its regional presence through the acquisition of Singapore-based Diasham Resources.

These additions build on strategic partnerships across the Group, including Aboitiz InfraCapital's partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, to support critical infrastructure development, and the continued expansion of Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP), which reinforces the Group's growing presence in the food and beverage sector.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate AEV's active approach to portfolio management—strengthening market-leading businesses, investing in future-ready industries, and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

Over the past several years, AEV has accelerated the Aboitiz Group's transformation into a techglomerate, embedding technology, data science, and artificial intelligence across its businesses to improve operations, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new opportunities for growth. By combining the strengths of established industries with innovation and digital capabilities, AEV is building a future-ready portfolio equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

AEV's third consecutive appearance on the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 reflects not only the scale of its businesses but also the consistency of its performance and the effectiveness of its long-term strategy. As Southeast Asia continues to emerge as one of the world's fastest-growing economic regions, AEV remains focused on strengthening its portfolio and contributing to the Philippines' economic progress through innovation, responsible growth, and strategic investments.

"More than a recognition of size, this distinction reflects our ability to evolve, adapt, and create meaningful impact," Aboitiz added. "As a portfolio manager, we are focused on strengthening our businesses today while investing in the opportunities of tomorrow. Guided by innovation and a long-term perspective, we remain committed to helping build a better and more sustainable future for the Philippines and the region."

The Fortune Southeast Asia 500 evaluates companies based on revenue and other key financial indicators, including profits, assets, equity, and market value, where applicable. The annual ranking showcases the companies helping drive Southeast Asia's growth as one of the world's most dynamic economic regions. PR