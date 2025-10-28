AFP defends chief’s statement

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has strongly denounced what it described as “misleading interpretations” of the statements made by AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. concerning the temporary deployment of the United States’ Typhon Missile System in the country.

In an official statement, the AFP clarified that General Brawner merely cited a technical fact about the system’s range and emphasized that its presence in the Philippines is solely for training and capability-building purposes, a component of the AFP’s continuing modernization program aimed at strengthening national defense.

The military stressed that any insinuation that the AFP or its leadership serves foreign interests is “false and undermines the integrity, professionalism, and patriotism” of the institution and its members, who remain committed to protecting the country’s sovereignty.

“All defense initiatives and partnerships are undertaken in accordance with the Philippines’ independent foreign policy and sovereign prerogative,” the AFP said, adding that public officials and opinion leaders should exercise prudence in their statements to avoid spreading misinformation or eroding public trust in the Armed Forces.

The AFP reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to protect the Filipino people and defend the nation’s sovereignty—“serving no one but the Filipino, and protecting nothing but the Philippines.”

This clarification came after Davao City Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte criticized General Brawner’s earlier remarks about the Typhon Missile System’s capability to reach China, questioning whether the country’s defense posture now depended on “showing off for America.”

In a strongly worded statement, Duterte challenged Brawner’s priorities, warning that aligning too closely with foreign powers could endanger Filipino lives. He accused military leaders of focusing on publicity instead of addressing corruption and inefficiency in government projects.

“The Filipino people do not need someone who is trigger-happy for another country; they need a leader who will fight for them and protect their future, not offer them as targets,” Duterte said.

The temporary deployment of the Typhon system, capable of launching medium-range ballistic and cruise missiles, forms part of ongoing joint training between the Philippines and the United States under existing defense cooperation agreements. DEF