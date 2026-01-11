AFP officer returns, cooperates after withdrawal of support to PBBM post

DAYS after a senior Army officer publicly withdrew his support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the head of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Training Command said the officer has returned to military control and is cooperating with an investigation.

Maj. Gen. Michael G. Logico, commander of the AFP Training Command (Tracom), said Col. Audi Mongao voluntarily reported back to authorities Friday night, Jan. 9, after they spoke at length.

“As of 19:30 tonight, Col Mongao voluntarily submitted himself back to military control. We had a long talk, and he is fully cooperating with our investigation,” Logico said.

In a Facebook post, Logico said Mongao remains under his responsibility as Tracom commander, prompting him to personally reach out to the officer. He added that Mongao has coordinated with Tracom authorities as the inquiry proceeds.

The development came days after the Armed Forces of the Philippines ordered Mongao’s relief as commander of the Training Support Group under Tracom, following an online statement circulating in which he appeared to withdraw his personal support for the President and commander-in-chief.

Mongao was relieved of command Thursday night, Jan. 8, and placed as an attached, unassigned officer under the Office of the Tracom commander while the investigation is ongoing.

The post attributed to Mongao read:

“Salaam aleikum warakmatulahi ta Allah wahbarakatu! May the peace, blessings, and mercy of God be upon us all! Effective today, Friday, 9 January 2026, I, COL AUDIE A MONGAO O-10933 INF (MNSA) PA, am withdrawing my personal support to our President and Commander in Chief, Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr! Sobra na, tama na! The Filipino people are worth fighting for… Mabuhay!”

As of press time, the AFP has not issued a separate official statement beyond the pronouncements made by Army officials.

Earlier, Logico said Mongao remained officially part of TRACOM but had been unreachable while on New Year’s break. He said the relief was implemented immediately to preserve institutional discipline while the facts surrounding the post are verified.

“Effective last night, I have relieved him from his post as Commander Training Support Group and have now placed him attached/unassigned Office of the Commander Training Command. Investigation is underway to determine possible administrative and legal charges that may be imposed upon him in relation to his online statement,” Logico said.

Despite the administrative action, Logico said Mongao’s welfare remains a priority of the command.

He added that the Philippine Army remains “steadfast behind our mandate, loyal to the Constitution and the chain of command.”

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the command has verified the authenticity of the post and formally taken notice of it as an expression of Mongao’s personal political views.

Dema-ala reminded soldiers that while they enjoy constitutional rights as Filipino citizens, members of the Armed Forces are bound by stricter ethical and professional standards requiring political neutrality and adherence to the chain of command. DEF