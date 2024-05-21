Agdao Public Market clarifies rent, expansion concerns

A REPRESENTATIVE from Agdao Public Market clarified that the rent has remained consistent, in line with the Revenue Code of Davao City, and any increases were due to the expansion of the building.

Gerardo Castillo, the market supervisor, addressed concerns raised by vendors during a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Monday morning, May 20, 2024.

Castillo explained that while the rent aligns with the city's Revenue Code, slight adjustments were made because of ongoing renovations for the market's expansion. "Before nag-transfer na sila tanan sa new building they were already, na-orient na silang tanan, tanan sila na-orient na mao ni ang bag-ong rate natu (Before transitioning to the new building, all vendors were briefed on the updated rates)," he said.

Acknowledging the presence of numerous peddlers outside the market, he said that customers tend to prefer them due to accessibility.

Efforts from the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), and neighboring barangays have been made to deter peddlers from congregating outside the market.

In response to concerns raised by Agdao Market vendors regarding declining income, the 20th City Council approved their petition on April 22, 2024, allowing them to consolidate their goods. Additionally, a proposal submitted to the City Economic Enterprise (CEE) permits vendors to sell their goods on the ground floor during specific hours, restricted to awardees only, from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Castillo highlighted the flexibility of the market layout, stating, "Kung mopalit tag karne ug isda, naturally sunod pangitaon kay gulay, so karon the variety section in the second floor is now allowed to sell vegetables (If customers purchase meat and fish, they often seek out vegetables next. Therefore, the variety section on the second floor is now authorized to sell vegetables)."

Previously, Ligaya D. Uba, president of the dry goods section, along with other vendors, filed a petition allowing vendors from the variety section to temporarily sell goods under the vegetable and fruit section until the completion of the Agdao Public Market construction. RGP