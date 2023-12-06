Agdao Public Market drainage issue resolved

He said that they promptly reported the problem to the contractor, who traced it back to debris from the construction period clogging the drainage path. Under the one-year warranty, the contractors promptly addressed and fixed the drainage issue.

“Right now, as of today moment the drainage has already been fixed,” he said

Castillo pointed out that vendors, accustomed to traditional markets, sometimes contribute to the problem. He urged their cooperation in maintaining cleanliness and sanitation, emphasizing that vendors should take responsibility for cleaning their designated stalls.

Acknowledging the transition from a typical market to a modernized one, Castillo emphasized the need for vendor discipline. He called on vendors to help maintain the market's cleanliness, emphasizing mutual responsibility.

“Kindly help us in maintaining the market because all eyes are ay nasa Agdao Public Market– we need the cooperation of the vendors just like what I said tutulungan nila kami in maintaining the cleanliness by maintaining their stalls to be clean kami din we will maintain the sanitation and cleanliness of the market (Your assistance is crucial in maintaining the market. All eyes are on the Agdao Public Market, and we seek the cooperation of vendors. As I mentioned, if they help us by keeping their stalls clean, we, in turn, will ensure the market's sanitation and cleanliness),” he added.

The CEE conducted orientations for vendors in 2022, two weeks before their relocation.

Failure to maintain stall cleanliness will result in a notice of violation, inspection reports, and three subsequent warnings. Persistent non-compliance may lead to the cancellation of the lease contract.

Addressing structural concerns raised by vendors, Castillo acknowledged that it's normal for new structures to have lapses. The management is actively working to address these issues.

The Agdao Public Market currently has 122 vendors in the fish section, 78 in the meat section, nine in the ice section, 19 in dressed chicken section; 79 in the variety section; and 38 vendors in the dry goods section. RGP