Agdao vendors push for ground floor display

AFTER the resolution approving Agdao Public Market vendors to sell various goods and vegetables in one area, the group now seeks permission to permanently display their goods on the first floor, rather than temporarily.

Ligaya D. Uba, president of the dry goods section, made this request during a media interview on Wednesday morning, May 22, 2024, at the Agdao Public Market.

She emphasized their desire to remain on the ground floor alongside the dry goods section, as permitted by the City Economic Enterprise (CEE) and the local government unit, albeit only during specific hours, from 5 to 8 a.m. and from 3 to 8 p.m.

Uba explained, “So mao to nihangyo na pud ko og balik na og pwede ma-permanent na kauban ang dry goods sa baba (I reiterated my request for us to remain on the ground floor alongside the dry goods section),” indicating their plea to stay permanently on the ground floor.

Moreover, she mentioned their willingness to finance the construction of a shade cover for the first floor if granted permission to display their variety of goods there.

Expressing concern over the unoccupied space on the ground floor, Uba highlighted the necessity for dry goods vendors to utilize that area. She stressed that if banks, parlors, and other establishments were to occupy that space, it would no longer resemble a public market but rather an office complex.